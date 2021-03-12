MSU men's hockey live blog 3-12

Follow the live blog Friday, March 12, as the Mavericks play Ferris State.

 Pat Christman

The Mavericks face off against Ferris State on Friday. Follow the live blog here. Scroll down past the "trending video" content to see the start of the live blog.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you