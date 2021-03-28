MSU live blog 3-28

Follow the live blog Sunday, March 28, as the Mavericks play Minnesota in the NCAA Tournament.

 Ashley Potts, special to The Free Press

The Mavericks face off against Minnesota in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Follow the live blog here. Scroll down past the "trending video" content to see the start of the live blog.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you