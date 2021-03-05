MSU men's hockey live blog 3-5

Follow the live blog Friday, March 5, as the Mavericks play Michigan Tech.

 Pat Christman

Mavericks face off against Michigan Tech on Friday. Follow the live blog here. Scroll down past the "trending video" content to see the start of the live blog.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you