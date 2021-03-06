Mavericks face off against Michigan Tech on Saturday. Follow the live blog here. Scroll down past the "trending video" content to see the start of the live blog.
editor's pick featured
LIVE BLOG: MSU hockey for March 6, 2021
Trending Video
Kevin Dudley
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Doris Elayne Ronne, 93, formerly of Lake Crystal, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Waters Edge in Mankato. Private burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Mankato. Woodland Hills Funeral Home of Mankato is in charge of arrangements. Doris Elayne was born on May 9, 1927 in Lake Cryst…
Most Popular
Articles
- A Life Remembered: Patrick Person worked hard, played harder
- Mankato restaurateur dies in California crash
- Police: Mankato bar violated executive order
- Car thieves caught in Janesville after chase that started near MSU
- Drivers, victim identified in fatal crash
- Plea deal reached in Mankato toddler's death
- Driver dies in two-vehicle crash near St. James
- Historic Hwy 14 wayside to be restored
- Animals lost in barn fire near Waseca
- Teen raises awareness about rare post-coronavirus syndrome
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.