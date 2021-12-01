MANKATO — Jake Livingstone and Dryden McKay each earned Central Collegiate Hockey Association monthly honors, it was announced Wednesday.
Livingstone earned the league's Defenseman of the Month award for November, while McKay was named Goaltender of the Month.
Livingstone had 10 points, with two goals and eight assists in eight games during the month.
McKay went 6-1 with a 1.15 goals against average and a .929 save percentage, and finished the month with three straight shutouts.
McKay was also the league's Goaltender of the Month in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.