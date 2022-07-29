Local artists perform at Fringe Fest
• “Bonny & Read” will be performed at Rarig Center Thrust, 330 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Times are 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 (open captioning); 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8; 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
• “Dead Mother’s Underwear” will be performed at CFPA Black Box, 3754 Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis. Times are 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4; 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
• “The Humor of Pat Ryan and Parkinson’s, Part 2: The Miracle” will be performed at CFPA Flex, 3754 Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis. Times are 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7; 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8; 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10; and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
• “On A Stick: A Minnesota State Fair Musical” will be performed at Rarig Center Thrust, 330 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Times are 5:30 pm Friday, Aug. 5; 4 pm Sunday, Aug. 7 (open captioned and audio description); 7 pm. Wednesday, Aug. 10; 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
• “People R Ready” will be performed at Rarig Center Thrust, 330 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Times are 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4; 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7; 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10; and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Buttons, tickets
The collectible Fringe Festival button is back and required for entry to the festival. Buttons are $5 and may be purchased at all box offices during the Festival.
Single show tickets are $15 ($7 for kids) or multi-show passes are available in five-show ($65) and 10-show ($110) increments. Reservations ($3) and single show admission can be purchased through online pre-sales.
To ensure a successful and safe event, every festival participant, including artists, staff, volunteers and patrons must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
