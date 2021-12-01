MINNEAPOLIS — Three members of Mankato West's state championship football team will be playing one last game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Receiver Mekhi Collins, linebacker Ryan Haley and defensive end Gannon Rosenfeld were selected to play for the South All-Stars at the Minnesota Football Showcase on Saturday.
Mankato East quarterback Jacob Eggert, Waseca linebacker Jarret Ahlschlager, Maple River lineman Nolan Buckholtz and Blue Earth Area lineman Kean Hicks were also selected for the South All-Stars.
The All-Stars will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before playing in the game, which will begin at noon Saturday.
