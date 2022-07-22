In 2019, two local women and their friends took a parody based on one song in the Broadway musical “Chicago” to the Minnesota Fringe Festival, where they found welcoming audiences and success. That description sounds a bit like a musical storyline in itself. And as we know, any surprise success like that one demands an encore. Kendra Braunger and Carissa Christensen, creators of “Chisago,” return with “Bonny & Read,” one of several Fringe shows with local connections. The 2022 Minnesota Fringe Festival has 119 offerings and runs Aug. 4-14 at various Minneapolis venues (minnesotafringe.org). Although their show title sounds like a comedy team, it is actually a recounting of the stories of two incredible women from history. It is brought to life by a cast that provides fight choreography and slightly complicated a cappella musical arrangements, the authors said. For the two Merely Players community theater veterans, “Bonny & Read” came out of their coping with COVID-19 by starting a podcast. They sought a creative outlet because all of their other venues had been temporarily shut down. “A part of that podcast is celebrating and telling the stories of incredible women throughout history, and that’s how we came across the stories of Anne Bonny and Mary Read,” Braunger said. They joked then about turning this story into a musical. With “Chisago,” the play started from one song parody. With “Bonny & Read,” that one podcast became a challenge to “take that joke and run with it.” Which they did. Braunger and Christensen, as Haute Dish Productions, say they feel no pressure to recapture the magic from “Chisago.” That show won two Golden Lanyard Awards for Audience Pick and Spirit of the Fringe. Mankato native Dawn Bentley is the executive director of the Minnesota Fringe. She said they’re thrilled to have another production from Haute Dish Productions. “While this level of success may not occur for every first-time producer,” she said, “providing the platform for its possibility is exactly what Minnesota Fringe is here to do.” The producers appreciate their first-timers’ good fortune in 2019. “We are thankful for how successful it was, especially coming in as unknown artists at Minnesota Fringe. And that it was able to lay the groundwork and set the stage for us to continue creating and producing shows like ‘Bonny & Read.’”
Ready people
In addition to that show, local playwright Tom David Barna will present a musical for more recent times. “People R Ready” features high school students returning to classes after a break caused by a pandemic. It will have a local preview Aug. 2 at Country Inn & Suites. Admission is $10 at the door (cash only). Barna, credited with the book for “People R Ready,” has penned more than 30 new plays for the stage. He has partnered with Alex Twum, Ray Evangelista and James Gutzman of Melody Bay Productions, who provided music and lyrics. The creation journey is being filmed by True Facade Pictures of Mankato, with rights to the show offered to theater companies for January 2023. The trio created the music, then sought out someone to write the book and develop the storyline. Gutzman told EIN Presswire, “We conducted a nationwide search for a writer and couldn’t be more happy with Barna as our literary collaborator.” Said Bentley: “‘People R Ready’ looks to be a raucous musical filled with an extremely talented cast that is bound to be an uplifting teaser for the full-length version coming out in winter 2022.”
More dead underwear
After appearing in the 2021 Fringe Festival virtually, Jill R. Hildebrandt has condensed her exploratory show, “Dead Mother’s Underwear,” from about 70 minutes to 50. The piece shows her life journey after she realizes she has inherited many of her deceased mother’s characteristics. Her mother’s death also coincided with the ending of her marriage and coming to terms with her family’s history of mental illness. She comes to a powerful realization while standing in the light of her refrigerator, looking down at her mother’s underwear that she’s wearing. Hildebrandt and director Jill Fischer think this version of the one-woman show is the best yet. It was originally presented, both in Mankato and at the 2021 Fringe Festival, as something between stage play and filmed movie. Now, with 2 ½ years since it was originally written, they say the message and presentation are concise enough to be their most powerful. “We admire the courage it takes to share so deeply about difficult topics,” the Fringe’s Bentley said. “We are sure there are audiences who will appreciate her vulnerability, identify with her struggles, and find comfort in her personal story.”
Miracle man
Mankato author and playwright Patrick Ryan brings his continuing personal journey to “The Humor of Pat Ryan and Parkinson’s, Part 2: The Miracle.” In advance of the festival, Ryan will be working on his anecdotal stand-up humor, which makes up part of the show, at venues such as the Circle Inn. Ryan has trimmed down “Part 2: The Miracle” to himself and some musical accompaniment by his wife, Marti. Although crowds were small for his original, he was satisfied by the kind review he received by one attendee who said Ryan’s play exemplified the best of Fringe. “Audiences were treated to an intimate and poignant autobiographical narrative in real-time with special guest appearances that made the storytelling experience even more touching,” Bentley said of his first presentation. She hopes they get the same from this new “uplifting and hopeful message.”
On a stick
Former Merely Players Community Theatre Artistic Director Travis Carpenter brings a new show to the festival with “On A Stick: A Minnesota State Fair Musical.” In a show that takes a skewed look at a known quantity,” Carpenter said, “a pop band is looking to make it big and winds up saving the Minnesota State Fair from an East Coast real estate mogul.” “On A Stick” features original music by Mankato East High School alum Kyle DeGoey, with actors playing their own instruments as the band.
