NORTH MANKATO — The Judson Bottom Road, Lookout Drive and the bluffs above it that are lined with upscale homes could have been part of Sibley Park had the state not stepped in to take control of the land.
In 1935, the property on the Nicollet County side of the Minnesota River was purchased by the city of Mankato for $300 as an addition to Sibley Park. This included the cliffs or “palisades” of the bluff and a large, wooded area on top.
Plans for the park included a parking lot and a bridge across the Minnesota River, as well as stairs and paths up the bluffs.
The area would have been known as Palisades Park.
But instead of what would be a grand palisades, natural area and bridge, the state of Minnesota stepped in to take over the land.
In 1938, plans were presented to the Common Council detailing the property in Nicollet County was being taken for construction of a new highway. In 1940 the state took control of the property and began the construction of Highway 14, which used to run down what is now Lookout Drive and then continue on to the old Main Street Bridge into Mankato.
The new Highway 14, built by the Works Progress Administration, operated until the early 1970s when construction began for what we now know as Highway 14 to the north.
