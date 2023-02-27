MANKATO — Mankato Loyola is the No. 2 seed in the Section 2A, South Subsection boys basketball playoffs, which begin Friday.
In Friday's play-in games, Cleveland (1-23) plays at No. 6 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (12-13), Nicollet (2-23) plays at No. 7 Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain (13-11), and Madelia (3-22) plays at No. 8 Alden-Conger (10-16).
United South Central (18-7) is the No. 1 seed and will host Madelia or Alden-Conger on March 7. On the same day, Loyola (18-7) will host TMLGHEC or Nicollet at Fitzgerald gym.
No. 3 Mountain Lake Area (16-7) hosts JWP or Cleveland on March 7, while No. 4 Martin County West (15-11) will host Springfield (12-13).
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.