MANKATO — Lawson Godfrey led the second-seeded Mankato Loyola boys basketball team with 17 points and six rebounds, as the Crusaders topped United South Central 56-46 in a section 2A, South Subsection quarterfinal Tuesday at Fitzgerald Gym.
Simon Morgan also scored 17 points for Loyola, and Kolton Kunz added 10 points.
Luke Pederson scored 11 points for the Rebels.
The Crusaders will play Madelia in the semifinals Thursday at Lake Crystal.
Madelia 66, Springfield 59: Ja’Sean Glover led the sixth-seeded Blackhawks with 41 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in the Section 2A, South Subsection road win.
Hayden Jones added 11 points for Madelia.
The Blackhawks play Mankato Loyola in the semifinals Thursday at Lake Crystal.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 79, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63: Landon Dimler led fifth-seeded JWP with 33 points as they fell in the Section 2A, South Subsection quarterfinals on the road.
Memphis James added 13 points for the Bulldogs.
JWP finishes at 15-12.
Mankato East 88, Worthington 72: B.J. Omot finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks for the top-seeded Cougars in their Section 2AAA quarterfinal win.
Puolrah Gong had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists for East, and Carson Schweim added 15 points.
East will host a semifinal Saturday.
Mankato West 64, New Prague 57: Mekhi Collins scored 20 points for the second-seeded Scarlets as they opened Section 2AAA play with a victory.
West trailed 29-20 at halftime.
Cornell Ayers added 14 points for West, and Louis Magers scored 11.
The Scarlets will host third-seeded New Ulm Saturday.
New Ulm 79, St. Peter 69: Charlie Osborne scored 25 points for the third-seeded Eagles in their section 2AAA quarterfinal home victory.
Jimmy Osborne added 22 points for New Ulm.
For St. Peter, Bennett Olson led the way with 26 points.
St. Clair 69, Blue Earth Area 52: Conner Andree finished with 25 points and seven rebounds for the third-seeded Cyclones in the Section 2AA, South Subsection quarterfinals victory at St. Clair.
Devin Embacher added 16 points for St. Clair, while Derrick Zeldenrust had eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Ashton Lloyd led BEA with 26 points.
The Cyclones play second-seeded Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial in the semifinals Thursday at Mankato East.
Waseca 69, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 64: Damarius Russell finished with 30 points for the fifth-seeded Bluejays in their Section 2AA, South Subsection road win.
Elijah Breck added 16 points for Waseca.
Tyrone Wilson led NRHEG with 22 points.
Waseca plays Maple River in the semifinals Thursday at Mankato East.
Norwood Young America 64, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 49: Cole Thompson finished with 19 points for fifth-seeded MVL in the Section 2AA, North Subsection road loss.
Ben Pearson had 14 points for the Chargers.
Le Sueur-Henderson 52, Sibley East 44: Gage Bishop scored 17 points for the third-seeded Giants in their Section 2AA, North Subsection home victory.
Grant Adams added 12 points for LSH.
The Giants play Belle Plaine Thursday at New Prague.
