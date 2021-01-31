Nearly once per month, as ice set up over northern Minnesota, my good friend John and I would jump in one of our pickup trucks and head north, from as early as before Christmas, to as late as mid-April.
The drive was part anticipation and ambiance, soaking in the transition from urban sprawl to northern hardwood forest, passing familiar towns and lakes to upbeat music.
We’d arrive at the old cabin in Cass County and turn up the heat. We’d load up our ice fishing gear and fire up the ATV that would drag it all out onto the ice on the little lake hidden in the woods.
We’d visit a few familiar spots, probing for fish before settling in, setting up and turning on the heat. We were a few years beyond the legal drinking age, so we’d set a can of beer on the top of the ice and settle in to catch fish.
And catch fish we would.
The bewitching hour would usually set in about 30 to 45 minutes before the sun hit the trees. We’d start by catching small yellow perch and then by some miracle, giant bluegill would appear on screen.
They’d crowd our jigs, moving up on them slowly and cautiously, before sipping them in delicately. It was easy to miss their subtle bites, so we’d hold line in fingers, watch our line for slack or tack on a spring bobber, all in an effort to know when to set the hook.
The bluegills were nice; 8 inches to as large as a little over 10. They were fussy but worth the extra attention to detail. The bluegills would hang out up to a little after dark before they became seldom seen and caught.
The bluegills yielded the darkening water to crappie. Big red marks would come tearing in as our tiny lead jigs dropped to the bottom. One- to two-pound crappies would intercept our offerings, line would cease to slip off our reel and rod tips would straighten.
We’d set hooks and reel in giant fish, giggling like children playing a silly game of dress-up. For as short as an hour around dusk to as late as nearing midnight, we’d enjoy the fishing frenzy, all alone on this little lake lined with jackpines, quaking aspen, and red pines.
We knew, even as we were experiencing it, that it was “the good old days.”
I look back on those days in fondness. The time that has passed is nearing 20 years. It was, as so many say in looking backwards, a simpler time.
For John and I, it was before smartphones, before we owned fancy rods, insulated fish houses and dedicated ice suits, before we had jobs with real responsibilities and wives and kids.
We had no money but we had time; today we have some money but precious little free time. We have the memories and a few photos, and just as we’ve changed, so too has the cabin and the little lake.
Change is the only thing that is constant. We had our picturesque winter sunsets, big fish held out for pictures before we put them back down the hole, and the images of the two of us huddled around a heater in coats and hats and youthful faces.
There was no other place in the world I would have wanted to be than on that lake with my best friend.
The years have flown by, not just a year or two here and there, but chunks of time that remarkably become decades. I yearn to go back but know it will never be the way it was.
We were so carefree and blissful and had no concerns but catching fish and having a good time. Perhaps, my wanting to go back is not for the fish but for who we once were in that moment in time.
John and I made the trip up last week for the first time together in many years. The little cabin has been through a couple remodels, but the artwork and antique outdoor gear adorning the walls is unchanged.
The ATV still runs, the deer walk through the yard in the morning, and the sun still catches frost in the window corners and shines back.
The lake looks a little different. Someone has plowed out an access and vehicle tracks criss-cross the lake. A few permanent shacks now sit on the lake, when it used to have none. More neighbors are living on the lake, rather than just visiting in the summer months.
We drilled holes on our favorite spots and found fish right way, as if they were waiting for us just as we’d left them. But the giants were gone. The crappies were 10 inches, the bluegills 7. Neighbors report similar catches.
Tournament anglers often talk about being careful to not fish memories, to not go back to the same lakes and spots looking for the same fish because circumstances change.
Hunting and fishing are activities that require continuous exploring and discovery. Fish and game populations are not static; they are dynamic and always changing.
I’m unapologetically guilty of fishing memories here; too many halcyon days exist in my mind from this lake for me to break up for good.
There was a time I was looking for property in the area I was so smitten with the lake and the memories. Now having seen the big fish disappear, it’s a more bittersweet recollection.
The lake seems to be paradise lost. That’s not just a rosy recollection, as fond as I am looking back on those times, but a factual matter when comparing the fish and fishing between then and now.
The large fish are gone, likely hauled home for fish fries by an increasing number of visitors. Locals who said little of the lake now speak of filling limits in 30 minutes.
The lake’s large fish may make a recovery, but only if given time and a reprieve from harvest.
Fishing memories are a bit like love; it is better to have experienced paradise and lost it than to have never had it at all.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.