Every American has been impacted by COVID-19.
Life has been turned upside down for all, and projections suggest that to truly turn the corner on this pandemic, it will be take months, maybe even beyond a year, to develope a vaccine.
With Americans encouraged to limit interpersonal contacts and practice social distancing, people are stuck inside. Spring season is arriving, a time when most Minnesotans have reached their wit’s end from a long winter and cabin fever. People are ready to get outside, especially now that many are indoors daily with family and work responsibilities.
Now, more than ever, make time for the outdoors. Plan to take nature walks, to get out and wet a fishing line, to disperse in the outdoors and recreate. Richard Louv coined the term “Nature Deficit Disorder” in 2005, when describing how our children and our society is failing by its largescale disconnection to the outdoors.
Our society has attention issues, high obesity rates, diminished use of senses, and more emotional and physical illnesses. People are only growing in their ignorance of the natural world and that erosion places future generations on a shifting and worsening baseline understanding.
With orders to keep kids and adults at home to limit the spread of COVID-19, take time to get outside. Don’t fall into the trap of making yourself miserable by never going outside.
To be clear, I’m not suggesting anyone treat time outdoors as a social exercise with buddies. Instead, take time alone or with your family to go for a walk in the woods, look for wildlife, find a shed deer antler, or see if any turkeys are starting to frequent wood edges. See what waterfowl are congregating at the first open water, what birds songs you can hear while walking through a park, what ditches and streams have thawed open and are running.
Unlike team sports, outdoor activities can be done by individuals and families. While it is true that outdoor sports and activities can be enjoyed with others, their beauty and appeal lies with individuals and their connection to nature. Make time to get outside.
I think it’s important to keep this pandemic in perspective. It is to this point an inconvenience. We don’t have things as bad as earlier generations have had in similar watershed moments.
My maternal grandfather grew up poor during the Great Depression. He joined the Marine Corps during World War II and traveled through the Pacific theater as a forward artillery observer, earning a pair of purple hearts in conflict. He returned to the United States and used the GI Bill to advance his education, ultimately to a Doctor of Philosophy in vocational education. He was faculty at the University of Minnesota and University of California, Berkley.
My paternal grandfather grew up as a second generation American, also coming of age in the Great Depression. After the eighth grade, he began working as a farmer, when the words “poor” and “rural” were synonymous. He worked his entire lifetime, putting everything he had into that farm and passing it on to his family. He wasn’t one to splurge on fancy items; you made due with what you had and you took care of and fixed everything yourself.
I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to comprehend the sacrifices these men, and others like them, made to themselves, their families and our nation. They are examples of true altruism, of making sacrifices so that others can live a better life. They rationed goods. They faced combat enemies, incredible uncertainties, and long odds. At points in their lives, they didn’t know if they would be able to make it day to day.
COVID-19 is a challenge. It’s not fun to stay indoors, to have no social engagement, to see major interruptions to daily activities for yourself, family, and friends.
That said, it is temporary. There will be enough medical care if we all do our part to limit spread. There is enough food to go around. And because of the major leaps and bounds of technology, we can stay connected with others through electronic media.
It’s to compare this modern calamity to the struggles people had a century ago when I have a smartphone in my pocket, food in my refrigerator and my family with me in our own home. I don’t have to face an enemy in an unfamiliar landscape. I get to take on the threat where I am most comfortable.
We are a blessed nation because of the sacrifices others have made to get us here. It’s up to us to do our part and exercise our opportunities. Go outside, walk in the park, hunt for turkeys, pick edible spring mushrooms, fish your favorite trout stream and make a little time to enjoy the beauty of what we have in the outdoors.
It may be the best medicine for a clear mind and a healthy body as we try to outlast a growing national challenge.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
