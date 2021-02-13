MANKATO — Former Minnesota State men’s hockey player Connor Mackey (2017-20) made his National Hockey League debut Saturday night for the Calgary Flames in a game at the Vancouver Canucks.
He is the 15th former MSU player to play in an NHL game.
Mackey, a defenseman, signed with Calgary as a free agent following his junior season at Minnesota State.
Mackey was an AHCA/CCM West Second Team All-America pick last season, finishing with seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points.
