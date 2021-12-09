MADELIA — The Madelia boys basketball team will miss its next three games because of COVID protocols.
The Blackhawks were scheduled to play at home against Mountain Lake Area on Thursday and Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Tuesday. Those games were postponed and will be rescheduled.
Madelia was also scheduled to play Nevis on Saturday at Hopkins. That game will not be rescheduled.
The suspended season includes A, B and C teams.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.