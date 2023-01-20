Central High School student Katelynn Bergeman has a lot to be proud of.
The senior will be graduating a semester early on Friday and plans to go to South Central College to study psychology with goals of eventually going into social work or teaching.
Bergeman is the latest choice for the Mankato Area Public Schools student spotlight, a showcase where students earn recognition from School Board members.
She said it means a lot to her that she stood out.
“I didn’t really know what I was doing was recognized. I was just doing what I was doing, like getting my work done and helping other people,” she said.
The district’s student spotlights are a new initiative that started in November to intentionally highlight the work kids are doing in the district and give them a regular presence at the board table, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
The monthly event will showcase a student in either elementary, middle or high school in the district who has gone above and beyond.
Central High School Principal Brian Hansen said when it came time for his team to choose a student, Bergeman’s name rose to the top of the list.
“I think any student who comes into your building that’s so goal oriented, is sure of herself about where she wants to go and then sticks to that goal, the words that I used tonight, the grit, the tenacity — that’s everything that Katelynn is,” he said.
Peterson said the spotlight idea was the brainchild of former Board Chair Jodi Sapp.
“We talked about it as district leaders, how we could have a schedule in place where we had our elementary, middle and high school leaders on the lookout for a student who’s doing extraordinary work,” he said.
Peterson said the board is excited to recognize a student such as Bergeman.
Bergeman had friends and family join her at Monday’s board meeting.
It’s her mom, she said, who inspires her the most.
“She kept going through everything even when things got hard,” she said.
