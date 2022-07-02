NEW ULM — The Mankato National legion baseball team won a pair of games at the Upper Midwest Classic Saturday.
In the final game of pool play, National topped Forest Lake 3-1. Zach Benson allowed just one earned run in a complete game to get the victory. Max Goertzen, Louis Magers and Riley Bersaw each had RBI singles.
National beat New Ulm 7-3 in bracket play. Tanner Shumski allowed one earned run over five innings to get the win. Jace Liebl hit two home runs — a solo blast, as well as a three-run shot.
National (9-0) will play Mankato American in the semifinals at Johnson Park Sunday in New Ulm.
