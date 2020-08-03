MANKATO -- In a study published by SmartAsset, Mankato has been named one of America's top hockey towns.
Mankato, home of Minnesota State, ranked 14th on the list, which included metropolitan areas such as Pittsburgh (No. 7) and St. Paul (8).
SmartAsset looked at nine metrics in two general categories: fan intensity and quality of life. Fan intensity metrics include average game attendance as a percentage of stadium capacity, per-game attendance as a percentage of population and Google search traffic for "hockey" relative to "food." The quality of life factors considered include median household income, median monthly housing costs, violent crime rate, property crime rate and dining and entertainment establishments per 100,000 residents.
The study also considered data from 113 cities nationwide that have a team in either the National Hockey League, NCAA Division I, American Hockey League or ECHL.
Minnesota State ranked 15th in nation in attendance with a 4,423 per game average last season.
Duluth was rated No. 17 and Bemidji was No. 21.
The Free Press
