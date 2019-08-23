Mankato’s swimming and diving teams will hit the pool with big goals and plenty of talent to realize them this fall.
Mankato East/Loyola/Immanuel Lutheran and Mankato West each have returning state participants who should be key contributors.
The Cougars started their season Thursday with a 94-87 victory in New Prague. West opens Saturday with a meet in Hutchinson.
Here’s a look at each team:
West
There isn’t much Sarah Patenaude hasn’t done in her storied career at West.
She’s been on varsity since seventh grade and has qualified for 13 different events at state over the past five seasons.
Despite all the individual accomplishments in what’s often thought to be an individual sport, it’s the team aspect Patenaude is most concerned about heading into her final season.
“We’d really like to win the section,” Patenaude said. “There’s going to be a lot of tough competition, but it’s not out of the question.”
West coach Dave Burgess said the Scarlets performed as expected a season ago, but he feels there’s room for improvement.
“Overall I think we’re getting there, but we still have a ways to go,” Burgess said. “Once schools starts, we’ll really start hitting more endurance stuff. I’ll have a better feel for how things line up by then.”
A quick look up and down the lineup would indicate things line up quite well.
Patenaude’s main events are the 200-yard breaststroke and the 100 butterfly. She also competes in the 200 medley relay.
Sophia Leonard returns as a sprinter. She qualified for state in the 50 and 100 freestyle events a year ago. Olivia Leonard comes back as a state qualifier in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Annika Younge also returns as a key backstroker, while Teegan Jass is back in the distance events.
On the platform, Jana Johnson, Eva Young and Zoey Hermal are each entering her second year on varsity. Burgess hopes one of them can make it to state.
Burgess and Patenaude both admit the Scarlets have a difficult dual meet schedule. Top Big 9 contenders include Rochester Century, Mayo, Northfield and East.
While this time is vital from a training standpoint, it can be difficult to have it both ways.
“We don’t always worry about our dual meet schedule to much,” Burgess said. “We’re geared to perform well at the end of the season.”
East/Loyola/ Immanuel Lutheran
In an age of specialization, athletes can grow tired of their sport. That’s not the case for Kaylee Sivertsen.
For Sivertsen swimming is more than a sport — it’s a passion.
“I don’t really get tired of it,” she said. “I like it enough that it’s easy to do it year-round.”
If you take a look at the East pool record board, it’s easy see that mentality is quickly spreading through the program. The Cougars broke nine school records in 2018, and many of the athletes responsible are back in 2019.
It starts with juniors Maddie Hogue and Sivertsen.
Hogue returns as the Section 1A champion in the 50 freestyle. She set a school record at the meet with a time of 23.93. She also holds the school record in the 100 freestyle. Hogue went to state in both events.
Sivertsen holds the East record in the 200 freestyle. She was also part of the 200- and 400-free relay teams that qualified for state and set school records a year ago.
As the records continue to fall, expectations are starting to grow. The Cougars qualified for state for the first time since 2003 last year.
“We want to keep setting records and get back to state,” East coach Greg Summers said. “We’d like to finish in the top 8.”
Summers will have plenty of talent beyond Hogue and Sivertsen.
Eve Anderson returns to swim the 100 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Grace Busch is set to contribute in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events. Parker Beavens will swim the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Eighth-grader Avery Schuh is a new addition to the team competing in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
“I think we look even better than last year,” Sivertsen said.
“It’ll be exciting to see what we can do at the end.”
