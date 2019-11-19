MANKATO — Molly Grundhoffer scored two goals for Mankato West on Tuesday, but the Scarlets lost 8-2 to Owatonna in a Big Nine Conference game at All Seasons Arena.
Sunshine Langworthy had two assists for the Scarlets, who were outshot 36-16. Sarah Olsen took the loss in goal.
The Huskies' Olivia Herzog finished the game with a hat trick. Owatonna led 7-0 before West got on the board in the third period.
The Scarlets (3-1-0) will play Mankato East/Loyola on at 6 p.m. Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
