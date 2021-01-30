DEAR ANN: Since I’m only using makeup like twice a month, is it okay to put the makeup carrier away instead of having it continue to take up space on the counter? Or is that an unconscious signal that I’m giving up?
DEAR READER: Does “away” mean “shelved in a tidy fashion, clearly labeled, ready to be used?” Or “out of sight because I will never use this again but can’t bear to rid myself of it?”
My hunch is it’s a combination, and that you need to sort the “sometimes” items from the “over and done with” products. Whatever survives in the “sometimes” pile, definitely keep it on the counter but not in an open tote.
Get yourself a case with a lid. A hat box, a tackle box, some faux-suede thing on clearance. As long as the lid closes, ta-da, you’ve got your occasional makeup at the ready without sitting there tormenting you with its visibility. The “over and done” makeup gets tossed because even if it’s technically still usable, you’ve moved on. And that’s not giving up. It’s the prelude to starting anew.
DEAR ANN: Shag mullet or something more appropriate for my age, which is 68?
DEAR READER: Current events call on each of us to set examples of high-road forward-thinkingness. The most selfless and visionary thing you can do for anyone looking to you for guidance, which is basically everybody because everybody’s looking everywhere right now, is to eschew the notion of “appropriate hair” as one of many stale concepts no longer serving us well. So I’m sorry if it turns out to be unflattering, but for the greater good, shag mullet it is.
DEAR ANN: I’m 58 and have worked at home for most of COVID and will be working from home through May. I had a work wardrobe I liked but now only casual clothes make sense, and I’ve always struggled with a casual wardrobe that feels like “me.”
This is funny timing because I’m finally coming to feel confident in myself and who I am. What I want others to see is someone who is curious, warm-hearted, and approachable. I do not want that “liberal, woke” vibe, just that “non-political, open to learning about others and changing the way I think and act” vibe.
Unfortunately, I have a face that probably screams white entitlement but that’s not who I want to be associated with. I want to make sure that white entitled people get this message and are either scared to approach me or are intrigued and want to learn as much as I want to learn.
I like the athletic, energetic vibe, but I have a menopause stomach so tight yoga pants without a long sweater are out of the question. I like modern Scandinavian. Shoes are also an issue. I prefer thrift stores and natural fibers. I’m totally into remaking clothes (or making them) but lack that creative spark for figuring out what to do.
Help? Am I the only one feeling this way?
DEAR READER: Pretty sure most silver-jewelry-wearing menopausal Minnesotans are with you, and the answer lies in busting “modern Scandinavian” into two parts: 1) “modern,” which I advise you to shelve because you’re spot-on in hinting that Fair Isle cardigans are somehow tone-deaf at the moment; and 2) “Scandinavian,” which provides the elements you’re looking for, if we look way back.
Prehistoric Viking women had some go-tos you might do well to import: leather footwear, which you can interpret as work boots or over-the-ankle house slippers, whatever, just make them natural-colored and sturdy as if you might need to go from spinning wool to slogging through fields on a moment’s notice.
Also strap dresses that are basically roomy jumpers with pockets. This is your answer to the oversized sweater — paired with yoga pants, the natural-fiber strap dress says, “I am energetic and aware of my heritage and might be carrying a flint, which I’m not afraid to use.” Also, “feel free to ask me about this thing I’m wearing unless it scares you because you fear introspection, in which case stay away.”
Bonus points for wood or bone buttons. Whatever you can do to replace the Fair Isle-ish elements of your wardrobe with earthier, more raw, more functional alternatives, I am confident you’ll start feeling more like the rune Ansuz (openness, insight, communication, vision) and less like, well, like a silver cuff bracelet stamped with the rune Ansuz.
Got a question? Share it at annrosenquistfee.com (click on Ann’s Fashion Fortunes).
Ann Rosenquist Fee is executive director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter and host of Live from the Arts Center, a music and interview show Thursdays 1-2 p.m. on KMSU 89.7FM.
