These days consumers seem to select beers less for being exemplary than for including novel ingredients, methods or, in some cases, being altogether rare. Here and there, storied breweries are even shelving flagship styles to meet the demand for experimental brews.
This dizzying innovation isn’t exactly an unattractive feature of the brewing field. Still, it’d be a shame to see trailblazing beers fall by the wayside, only for being honest to style.
My senior year in college I was pressed into an executive role in a campus tavern keeper's club. One of my jobs was to recruit members to replace the ones who had left me holding the hot potato. I was fortunate to find a windfall of interesting and motivated individuals to round out the board. They made me look good and, I’ve heard tell, took the club to new heights. That’s another story.
The point is that one of them was an avid homebrewer. Before long, in addition to field trips to taverns (it was a practical club), we were touring breweries. It began with Leinenkugel’s, but the scope crept to include trips to James Page Brewing Company and Summit Brewing Company — at the old University Avenue location. These were heady times, branching out from Boston Lager to Page’s Boundary Waters Wild Rice Lager and Summit’s Extra Pale Ale.
Flash forward and Extra Pale Ale is all but taken for granted. It’s something of a default. In contrast to those early days one might say we’ve become a bit spoiled. It was one thing to lose a stable of authentic Minnesota beer styles to industrialized brewing, but quite another to leave them behind in a fit of fickleness.
I was devastated when rumors swirled that we might be losing Summit’s Great Northern Porter, which to me is an exemplar. I believe the only beer that predates it in the Summit stable is EPA — circa 1986. Folks forget this is an award-winning beer. Make this the month you rediscover it. Tap into the caramel, citrus and bite, and imagine the effect on a 1995 mentality.
On that same early wave rode the Pete’s Wicked Ale phenomenon. The meteoric rise of this one rendered it the nation’s second biggest craft brew label. In those early days it was contract brewed at no other than August Schell Brewing in New Ulm.
My father kept a stave and hoop Schell’s pony keg in my basement when I was a kid. He’d sometimes launch into inappropriate tales about that keg (he lugged it up a flagpole to avoid confiscation; he earned it).
Schell’s is about as old as any family-owned brewery in the country, and Fasching has likely been celebrated in New Ulm at least as long as the brewery stood. But Bock Fest dates back to around 1987. Back in the tavern keeper's club days, Bock was a revelation. Schell’s Bock is another award-winning beer. We’re coming upon the perfect season to rediscover the smooth, malty richness of this German-style dark lager. Past is prologue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.