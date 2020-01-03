Mankato is nothing if not a community of characters, a cosmic collection of folks who identify all over the map on myriad variables.
We’re liberal and conservative, urban and rural, filthy rich and just scraping by. We’re Monday Night Football and smooth jazz, double espresso and pumpkin spice latte, four-wheel-drive pickup and hybrid. We all come together as a sometimes-surly and occasionally rancorous mix of bubbling humanity. But at the end of the day we’re a community that cares for each other. We lift each other up. We thrive and succeed together, because of our differences, in spite of our disagreements.
I sat down with Najwa Massad a few weeks ago for this month’s cover story. And as we talked about her upbringing and childhood in Mankato, the strife she lived through when she moved back to Lebanon (her birth country) and the struggles she endured while she and husband John tried to get their business off the ground, I felt like I was talking to someone who could have been any of us. Mankato is full of people with great stories to tell, and perhaps no story is as compelling as Najwa’s.
I’ll let you dig into it as you like, but I’ll tell you this: After getting to know Najwa a little, I’m glad someone like her — someone who has struggled, someone who has succeeded in business, someone who understands the feeling of trying to fit in, someone who has raised children — is this community’s mayor.
Elsewhere in Mankato Magazine, we’ve got a literary treat for you in an essay by one of my favorite college professors, John Gaterud. His essay, to put it in a way my friends would understand, classes up the joint a bit. It’s a powerful and gripping piece of writing that landed on my desk one day and I couldn’t wait to publish it. I actually wanted to publish it several months ago, but my boss wisely decided we’d wait for the January issue. Publishing it now will give John’s piece the necessary real-world context you’ll need to fully appreciate its literary girth. Grab a glass of wine and dig in. You won’t be disappointed.
Finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t use a little bit of this space to say goodbye to one of our most beloved columnists, Nell Musolf. In the category of “All Good Things Must Come to an End,” Nell ends her run as a Mankato Magazine columnist this month. As a columnist myself, I have to say Nell’s is one of those voices that I love. Her words call you over like an old friend you can’t possibly say no to, then warm you with relatable stories and heart-warming musings that remind you, even in our darkest times, there are laughs to be had, fun to be poked and young people to shake our heads at. As a writer, I read Nell’s work sometimes and say, “Wow … How’d she pull that off?” I know I speak for all Mankato Magazine readers when I say Nell’s unique voice will be missed on these pages.
And in case you’re wondering whether we’ve found Nell’s replacement, we have! But I’m making you wait until next month. It’ll be a February surprise for you.
