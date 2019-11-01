“My darling Mickee, just a few lines to let you know, I am still in good health. It is
not necessary for me to tell you that this has been a tough operation …”
(War Department V-mail from off Iwo Jima, 19 March 1945)
Herewith a family story, related in honor of the upcoming Veterans’ Day. It is about my father, Bill, who as a member of the Fourth Marine Division survived Iwo Jima, and about my mother, Mickee, who waited for several harrowing years of World War II to become my father’s wife. The most harrowing year for both: 1945. And your math is correct: coming up on 2020, we will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and many of its most legendary events.
■■■■
Like so many of the Greatest Generation, my dad seldom talked about the war. As it says in the foreword to his hardcover copy of “The Fourth Marine Division in World War II,” “Nobody ever quite understands a battle unless he was in it.” As boys, my brother and I were fascinated by that large book. We paged through it, looking at grisly wartime photos from operations in the South Pacific: a tank is firing a long burst of liquid flame at a fortified position. We ask: “What are they burning, Dad?”
He paused and said, “Japanese soldiers.”
■■■■
Iwo Jima is a tiny island more than 6,500 miles from Mankato. A more important statistic, however, is this: It is just 700 miles from Tokyo. As World War II buffs know, it was a key strategic target needed for our bombers and a potential final assault on the Japanese mainland. The Japanese fighters defending the island were sworn to kill 10 Marines before giving up their own lives, sworn to the ancient Japanese warrior code of Bushido: death before dishonor. Thus would Iwo become the bloodiest battle of the Pacific, with more than 6,800 Marines killed in action over its five-week duration, and 20,000 Japanese dead (five of every six defenders,) numbers that place Iwo Jima in the same sentence with Verdun, Normandy, Stalingrad and Gettysburg.
■■■■
Bill got his Marine Corps certification as a second lieutenant in artillery operations at Quantico, VA, in May of 1944. Nine months later, he would land on Iwo with the 10th wave — the only artillery battalion to make it ashore on Feb. 19, 1945, the first day of the battle. His good buddy, Patrucco, would take an artillery shell to the neck. Bill moved ahead with the frontline infantry as a forward observer for his unit’s 75-mm pack howitzers, useful on Iwo because of their maneuverability. Despite having been subjected to months of the heaviest bombardment of any Pacific target, the elite Japanese soldiers on Iwo were dug in to fortified, honeycombed emplacements that allowed them to survive, and focus intense fire on the incoming Marines. As combat correspondent, Sgt David Dempsey wrote, “Every defended position had to be taken by total annihilation of the defenders.” Through the ankle-deep volcanic ash on the nearly treeless island — which some said looked like the surface of the moon — the Marines advanced sometimes just 100 yards a day.
■■■■
Back in Minnesota, Mickee could only read news reports of the intense battle, not knowing Bill’s fate. Finally she got a letter, dated March 21, 1945: “Your prayers have all been answered … all of us who are safe could just as easily have been one of the boys … buried on Iwo Jima. ... [As his landing craft came ashore, the Japanese had] … just gotten the range of the beach with their artillery … we stepped into a barrage. ... I lost a lot of my pals here, Mickee … Most of what I would say, you would find hard to believe. The things we have seen here, no one wants to ever see again.”
■■■■
That we are here on this Earth at all, able to experience beauty and joy, and yes, even pain, is a miracle. Despite every bifurcation in countless roads over centuries, somehow the journey led to you and to me. I’ve written before about how much more unlikely my existence is, given that my dad had to first survive Iwo Jima.
Bill would soon return to Hawaii, where the Fourth would have to rebuild, not knowing if it would be needed for a final assault on the Japanese mainland. Iwo Jima had offered a preview of what that might have been like. Of course, following the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Pacific war would end within five months, and the invasion never came.
On Jan. 10, 1946, Mickee received a telegram from Honolulu. It was Bill saying he’d be arriving in Mankato the afternoon of Jan. 13.
“Better come down and meet me — sure is cold [there]!” Weary of so much death, he was ready for life: he would propose that night. They married two weeks later. In August of 1947, their first-born arrived. The Baby Boom was in full swing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.