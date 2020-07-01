Well, the last few months have been a wild ride. Heck, the last few years have been a wild ride.
In an age where we were already more divided than ever politically, a new threat came to our world.
The coronavirus pandemic emerged earlier this year and transformed our lives like nothing else has. In short order, we came together to stay apart. Social distancing has been difficult for a tightly knit community such as this one, but we’ve been doing it. Wearing masks hasn’t been a joy either. But we all powered through our initial apprehensions — it’s a hassle, it’s awkward, it feels funny, where does one even obtain a mask? — and today mask wearing has become the norm. On any trip to the grocery store, you’ll find more people wearing masks than not. (I was lucky enough to have a friend make me a pair out of University of Wisconsin fabric … and then my son absconded to Madison with them both. Thanks, Sam. #SMH.)
COVID-19’s toll has been especially hard in the Twin Cities, with 9,500 and 1,500 cases in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, respectively. But southern Minnesota hasn’t escaped. Between Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, there were more than 250 cases as of early June. Statewide, more than 1,200 people have died.
And then, as if things weren’t bad enough, a few weeks ago an old threat let us all know that our failure to deal with systemic racism is still getting black Americans killed at alarming rates. Minnesota became ground zero for the largest worldwide protest movement since the 1960s. The killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer has prompted unprecedented unrest. It started on the streets of Minneapolis as angry citizens erupted in protest marches and violence. A Minneapolis Police Department precinct building was destroyed and hundreds of others were damaged and looted.
Soon similar protests took place around the country. Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and New York City, among others, all saw major protests.
But it wasn’t just big cities.
Even cities the size of Mankato (and smaller) organized mostly peaceful protests. More than a thousand people, police say, gathered on Veterans Bridge in Mankato and at the Mankato Law Enforcement Center to speak out against police treatment of the black community.
In the midst of all this, it seems almost silly to bring you our Best of Mankato issue. While it is true the issue remains our most popular, it’s also true that, at the end of the day, in light of recent events, its significance seems a bit neutered.
But we’d like you to consider this: In a world that seems like it’s been turned upside down and where profound, deep wounds have been reopened, maybe a list like this is just what we need right now. Maybe a celebration of our community’s people, businesses, restaurants and retailers is the perfect distraction — if only for a few minutes. We hope so.
We want to sincerely thank everyone who took part in the Best of Mankato voting. It means a lot to us and to everyone nominated, and it truly helps us celebrate the best of southern Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.