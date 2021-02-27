DEAR ANN: What even constitutes a "dress-up" occasion anymore? The other day I took a shower and put on a new sweater, my favorite shoes, earrings, makeup and perfume to go to the dentist. I'm looking forward to my root canal next month so I can wear my new shirt. Have I lowered the bar too much?
DEAR READER: Surely you noticed, in your dentist’s lobby, that nobody was making eye contact? This is a function of early COVID, when social distancing was new and it felt better to avoid eye contact if you were also trying to avoid getting near a person. That uneasy blend of pretending we can’t see each other, while actually being hyper-aware of our surroundings, remains the norm in indoor spaces. Best to accept this and dress accordingly, i.e., drop the bar to zero where indoor dressing-up is concerned.
Focus on outerwear. See: Stunning array of coats at the Biden inauguration. See also: You’re done with the root canal, walking to your car in a slushy lot under a cold gray sky, but you’ve put thought into your hat — cheerily Nordic, or bright solid goldenrod, or something that says “I am a person who lights up a parking lot” — and a fellow dental patient getting out of her car hollers, “great hat!” She shouts it with abandon because you’re at least three parking spots away so she’s free to aspirate while also enjoying the last bit of friendly eye contact before COVID lobby rules apply. She is your new dress-up occasion. Don’t let her down.
DEAR ANN: Can I invent my own style that’s comfortable, yet respectful, business-casual-defensible? This was among my goals at the beginning of 2020 and easy to pull off at first due to Zoom in lieu of in-person business gatherings. After some initial mild experiments, I realized I might never wear pleated slacks again.
I pondered transitioning to Levi’s 505 red-tags in jet black, loose New York-is gray denims and standard Docker’s khakis, all with outdoorsy dark wide leather belts. Up top, I envisioned mostly cotton, flannel even, button-down collar shirts of tame blues, grays, blacks, and perhaps even an orange. I would ditch the stuffy wingtips and favor rugged brown and black soft leather, blending — almost camouflaging — with the rest of what draped me. I dreaded the thought of wrong shoes attracting any label of “hipster wanna-be.” That’s the fashion faux pas I feared most.
I combed every thrift shop within 70 miles. Finding four skinny ties in the most matching of blacks-grays-blues ushered in feelings of satisfaction previously unfelt in my long history of fashion dabbling. I capitalized on sales at my favorite store, Nutter’s, where I scored deals on a button-down lighter blue, a “chillin’ in the garage” short-sleeve, and six neckties impossible to resist (because there will undoubtedly be occasions). I happened on cowboy boots, a Clint Eastwood-esque duster, an intentionally weathered sport coat. Damage to my wife’s eyebrow muscles is likely chronic.
My transition to a style-all-one’s-own has been liberating. It continues into 2021, my midlife — well, not “crisis,” but arguable fashion weirdness. The question for you, is, is Zoom ready? I come to you, Ann’s Fashion Fortunes, for counseling and break-it-to-me-gently advice. Thanks for your important public service.
DEAR READER: Thank you for this brave sharing of your journey, one that surely resonates with anyone who’s been deep diving into personal style now that we’re forced to separate “I wear this because it make me happy” from “I wear this because I’ve taken for granted that it’s what you’re supposed to wear.” Which is to say, all of us. If we don’t use this time for introspection and reinvention, we’re wasting a perfectly good pandemic. Zoom is ready for your next steps. Zoom needs it. We all need it. For the greater good, I urge you to eschew the notion of “wrong shoes” and stride ahead.
Ann Rosenquist Fee is executive director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter and host of Live from the Arts Center, a music and interview show Thursdays 1-2 p.m. on KMSU 89.7FM.
