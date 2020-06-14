New sculptures will once again watch over Mankato this year.
The CityWalk Art Walking Sculpture Tour makes a return for its 10th year in June even when other cities canceled or postponed their tours bowing to the schedule of COVID-19.
The CityWalk committee decided to forge ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic. “In these difficult times, the CityArt committee wants to ensure that our City Center continues to be a beautiful and vibrant place for community members to enjoy,” said committee chairperson Tami Paulsen in a statement.
And Greater Mankato will be better for it. A community needs art.
The sculptures give us a chance to think about art and the idea of perspective. They allow us to pause to consider an artist’s message through the medium, the subject and the light.
French impressionist painter Claude Monet was a student of light.
His famous series of paintings “Haystacks” have often been recognized for simply showing how sunlight at different times affects the appearance of a haystack through the day and through the seasons in different kinds of weather.
The 10- to 20-foot haystacks were agrarian structures designed to preserve and protect the sheaves of wheat underneath that awaited threshing machines traveling village to village near Giverny, France.
The 1890 series of 25 paintings were created through fall and spring and became commercially successful with 15 selling for 1,000 francs each in 1891. One of the “Haystacks” called Meules sold at a Sotheby’s auction in May 2019 for $110 million. Not bad for a guy who was interested in light.
Some 17 museums around the world now hold parts of the collection, including the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.
Monet would be working on sometimes a dozen canvases for these early time-lapse type paintings to catch each change in the light, which sometimes would last for only a few minutes.
His paintings remind us of the importance of perspective. Paying attention to physical objects in different light is taken for granted, but it can be rewarding.
Mankato downtown takes on a different hue in winter and summer, in the morning and in the evening. It can be most noticeable on all the Kasota stone buildings like the post office and the First Presbyterian Church. Low angle sunsets in the fall and winter make the sandy colored stone almost red.
The appreciation of Monet’s work with light may pale in comparison to things of popular import today, like sports, politics and “Game of Thrones.”
But perspective in a pandemic world may be one of the salves to our troubled news cycle. We can appreciate the occupied mind of artists who are presumably able to put aside the craziness and create a message of peace and beauty.
How a community considers and nurtures and supports art says a lot about its people. The rising of the arts — visual or other — has created a kind of cultural boomtown in Mankato. Art is noticeable in Mankato now in a way it wasn’t maybe just a few years ago.
More and more local people are employed in something art-related every day. What a fantastic economic trend.
A 2017 study called Creative Minnesota showed that for every person in Prairie Regional Arts Council’s nine-county region, the arts generated $150 of economic activity.
That ranked fourth in the state out of 11 different regions while the region was seventh in size. The area ranked sixth in the total number of artists, fourth in creative job density and fourth in total audience served. All of this makes the Mankato art scene an overachiever in economic development and art infrastructure.
Mankato has not always so embraced the arts.
Consider the controversy surrounding the iconic “Mankato Piece” during the 1980s and 1990s. The famous steel girders arranged in angular designs came to Mankato in the late 1970s during urban renewal by renowned artist Dale Eldred, a Minnesota native who had a studio in Kansas City. City leaders often argued about the Mankato Piece's value, as did its divided citizenry of college hippies and local cowboys.
And yet, the Mankato Piece, like all good art, survived. It moved twice downtown before resting with dignity at a space it deserves at Riverfront Park.
One can appreciate the snarkiness of the Mankato Piece supporter who managed to adorn one of the city's electrical box art pieces with a picture of the Mankato Piece at the same corner it used to occupy at South Second and Hickory streets.
Like Monet’s “Haystacks,” another signature piece of art is engaging locals, visitors and travelers, and likely will do so for years to come. Motorists on Highway 169 and the Vets Bridge are watching daily progress of the yet-unnamed mural depicting the area’s Native American heritage as the painting slowly rises up the sides of the Ardent Mills silos that store wheat.
Perspective is important. Everywhere.
