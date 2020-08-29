Localism has a history as a label for things shortsighted and anachronistic. The idea of progress has come to assume economy of scale. Cynics suggest local ingredients are a luxury, a conversation for people who take three squares for granted.
Maybe the localist mindset is easily maligned because it’s bipartisan — but radical rather than compromising. Like riding a bicycle to work, planting a plot to actually eat from is subject to a bigotry that poses it as trashy unless one has means. And if one has means, it’s indulgent, ostentatious even. A motive that produces more books or media segments than meals and mileage.
Yet, if we can’t recognize now, in these times, that a vibrant local economy makes or breaks a culture, said critiques could just be rationalizations. We’re having a fresh look at all the eggs in one basket.
Sure, some people only look to local sources when it’s convenient. But others only look away when it’s untenable. And if you should value freedom, from the metastatic industry, the premium for local product is probably a small investment to foster this alternative potential.
Plus, local beer is friggin’ good.
The season for hop harvest approaches. As appetites for hops advanced over the years, local agriculture responded to the appeal. Research on growing hops here began about a decade ago. Hop yards started springing up. A trade organization formed and a local industry took off.
Technically the word for the trend might be resurgence because hops were grown on a commercial scale in the state up until the early 20th century. At that time growers took a hit from Prohibition and hop downy mildew. This is old news. But Mankato Brewery was among the vanguard, incorporating fresh hops from Minnesota Hops Company into various styles.
Fresh hop beer production and demand might be post-peak locally, though it's not history. Brewing’s a dynamic business this summer; most outfits are asking customers to keep a close eye on their social media for news of anticipated releases.
Anyway, locally sourced ingredients are hardly the sole province of fresh hopped beers. For one, outfits such as Maltwerks out of Detroit Lakes have entered the fray with their line of malts and adjuncts.
Further, in Mankato, the localist ethos flies in the face of the tyranny of the calendar. LocAle Brewing Co., on Poplar Street, incorporates local ingredients year round. Generally, three quarters of their stable of offerings were crafted entirely from Minnesota stuff. From Hazy Ale’s to Light Lagers, they feature exclusively Minnesota malt and hops. Not to eschew seasonal styles per se, LocAle is plotting the release of a Festbier featuring 100% Minnesota’s finest.
Nice. Celebrate Minnesota bounty and Bavarian inspiration all at once.
Mankato Brewery’s Oktoberfest should already be on shelves. And we should mention, Schell’s recently announced creeping close to the goal of sourcing 15% of their barley from within 15 miles of the brewery. The info page for their legendary fest is still up on the site.
