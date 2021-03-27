The images are striking and sad.
The U.S. Capitol is now surrounded by razor wire. It's a symbol more appropriate for countries that are under martial law or run by a dictator. It's not an image one normally associates with the land of the free and home of the brave.
Razor wire or barbed wire was developed in response to the settling of the American West when President Abraham Lincoln gave anyone who wanted it 160 acres of land. Barbed wire helped keep the cattle in and the original landowners — Native Americans — out.
There's a big market for razor wire these days. One can spend hours on the internet downloading business reports on the market for razor wire, the production estimates and projected sales foreign and domestic.
Fences reflect the people who live behind them and shape the lives of those who live outside of them. The current 7-foot barrier around the U.S. Capitol topped with razor wire was of our own doing.
They use razor wire up the road at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and the Minnesota Security Hospital where the mentally ill and dangerous are cared for.
Given the latest "civil" strife, the razor wire might be keeping the mentally ill and dangerous safe from the rest of us. At least they've got an excuse.
In November 2018, U.S. troops were dispatched to the Mexican border outside of McAllen Texas to set razor wire along the border wall in anticipation of a caravan of women, children and families from Central America.
The 36th Engineering Brigade out of Fort Riley, Kansas, was part of Operation Faithful Patriot, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The bars were busy in McAllen, according to the Journal.
According to thomasnet.com, a company that produces manufacturing directories, there are six razor wire suppliers in the United States. Two in New Jersey and one each in New York, Illinois, Florida and Texas.
At galwire.com you can find six varieties of razor wire including single coil, flat wrap coils, razor wire welded mesh, and my favorite, the "concertina razor coils" and "double concertina razor wire." And yes, their spherical shape can be stretched to fit in and out like an accordion works. One wonders if it comes with a soundtrack.
In a finely worded sales pitch, the company explains the nature of razor wire and its efficacy.
"Razor wire is also known as barbed tape, which is a new type of protective screening with strong protection and isolation ability...
"Its sharp blades are chilling. Its blade is fitted with double wire buckle to form a shape of snake abdomen so that it can play a deterrent."
Then there's this from the Hebei Jinshi Industrial Metal Co. Ltd. in China:
"Razor wire...is easy to install and acts as a visual deterrent as well as a physical barrier, which is extremely difficult to climb.
"The razor tape is particularly difficult to crush or trample and is almost impossible to cut without specialized tools — and even then, it is a slow and dangerous job."
And Askinglot.com agrees about the danger saying "don't try to cross it unless you want to get hurt." Homeadviser.com notes you can buy a standard 1,320-foot roll of razor wire for about $100.
At the end of February, Washington D.C. residents and some members of Congress asked the Capitol Police and others that if they couldn't take down the 7-foot fence, could they at least remove the razor wire from atop of it.
“It’s kind of like working in a minimum-security prison right now,” Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.) told acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman at a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee.
Prison indeed. Where the wardens make sure nothing gets done and the inmates feel happy about that.
The authorities couldn't promise any removal of razor wire until after the first time President Joe Biden speaks to Congress. And then there's still no guarantees.
Some 1,200 miles and 17 hours away from Washington, scarves, woolen hats and warm mittens hang on the black gated decorative fencing at the Lutheran Social Services building on Liberty Street in Mankato.
With a little help from their friends, the homeless or others in need can secure freedom from the cold and dark and pain of the Minnesota winter.
Mittens and scarves need no marketing. They're warm and comforting and meant to be shared.
It's an annual winter ritual where scarves and mittens are donated with the help of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Second Street, and where one can also find an outdoor "Blessings Box" filled with bread, canned soup and toilet paper.
The two fences represent the dichotomy that is America — the angry protesters using their flags as weapons and the charitable and kind using their generosity as shields.
Let us pray for an America where the razor wire will soon be gone, and the friendship fence will last forever.
Joe Spear is editor of Mankato Magazine. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com Follow on Twitter at @jfspear.
