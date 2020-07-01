"Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Blockin' out the scenery, breakin' my mind
Do this, don't do that, can't you read the sign?"
The Five Man Electrical Band won international acclaim in 1971 for its song "Signs."
It's a brilliant and playful little ditty that spoke to a whole generation that was getting over the ‘60s but embraced the challenging of authority those years represented.
Pyschologist E.S. Geller, who has been published in Psychology Today and other prestigious journals, has determined effective signs: (1) are displayed in close proximity to the point of action of the requested behavior (2) they specifically state what behavior is desired or describe alternative behaviors (3) the requested behavior is relatively convenient and (4) the prompt is presented in a polite, non-demanding language.
But signs also tell a story of the places they hang. You can find those stories in and around Mankato.
"And the sign said long haired freaky people need not apply."
Down at the Once Read Bookstore on South Front Street, owner Mark Hustad offers readers myriad options to explore books from the music of the 1960s to the Cold War of the 1980s.
But should you enter, there are certain expected behaviors. There are "prompts" and signs, though some may be beyond the margin of presentation in a "polite, non-demanding manner."
A sign in the window reads "Fight Prime Time. Read a book." A sign with a slash through a circle with the words "cell phone talk" sticks on the front door.
My favorite is a hand-written sign as an ode to the Mitt Romney campaign: "We'll know corporations are people when Texas executes one."
"The sign said anybody caught trespassing will be shot on site."
Trespassing laws in Mankato seem mainly aimed at skateboarders. There are at least three signs prohibiting skateboarding downtown.
There was one at the Wells Fargo office on Second and Hickory streets. There was one in the back parking lot of the post office. And there is another multi-purpose sign under the old Inn Town hotel building prohibiting "loitering, skateboarding and rollerblading."
But these signs don't seem to have deterred skateboarders. I once saw a young man zooming down the middle of Second Street in strict defiance.
I guess the sign meant don't skateboard on the sidewalk, but the street was OK.
Skateboarders fight back.
"So I jumped on the fence and-a yelled at the house
"Hey! What gives you the right?"
"To put up a fence to keep me out or to keep Mother Nature in"
"If God was here he'd tell you to your face, man, you're some kinda sinner."
As kind of an answer to the no skateboarding sign, the lawbreaker posted a god-looking like bearded man, blue face sticker right next to the "No skateboarding sign" at the post office.
"Now, hey you, mister, can't you read?
You've got to have a shirt and tie to get a seat
You can't even watch, no you can't eat
You ain't supposed to be here"
Adhering to Geller's principles of good signage, several prominent and large signs prohibit consumption of alcohol in a recreational facility's parking lot in the Mankato zip code. The proximity of the sign to the prohibited behavior couldn't be closer, nor more often violated.
This particular recreational activity usually involves out-of-shape white men who mainly do this recreational activity so they can drink a beer with their buddies afterward.
So this sign isn't working, according to Geller's principles.
Still, they ain't supposed to be here doing that.
"The sign said you got to have a membership card to get inside
Ugh!"
The fire alarm on the outside of the Earl Johnson furniture store downtown looks like a relic from an era gone by but offers its own bit of common sense with a sign underneath that says: "Anyone hearing this alarm, please call police or fire department."
And skateboarders beware when they show up.
