You can get lost on the Red Jacket Trail even though it has a beginning and an ending, both of which bring you to civilization, Rapidan included.
One can get lost, in a good way, in its history and in its lore. We've come to learn that these places in the past offer solace in a pandemic world.
The warm November drew myself and hundreds of others to this trail on a former railroad bed that gradually climbs a 60 feet per mile grade from West Mankato to County Road 33 in Rapidan Township.
The trail offers a microcosm of local geography. It leads you through urban neighborhoods of West Mankato, slices through the hills and valleys of the Le Sueur River watershed and offers a view of an expanse of purplish farmland and prairies.
The trail, named after Seneca Indian Chief Red Jacket was developed in the early 1990s and only came to be after one third of the landowners and their libertarian lawyers lost in court. They didn't believe in eminent domain, but the judge did. The public good was said to be paramount, and they got a good price for their land.
The story of the Red Jacket Trail was penned in part by the engineers at Blue Earth County, politically courageous commissioners and tree huggers when they approved the project. And most everyone came to appreciate the decision.
The original Red Jacket line was abandoned by the Milwaukee Road railroad in 1978 after there was little use for the line that went from Mankato to Rapidan. The wooden trestle was not serving locomotives anymore, but it was strong enough for the 2.5-kid families on bicycle or foot and for retirees looking to find something pure and wild from the past.
But trestles that cross rivers are not immortal.
The spring floods of 2010 chipped away at the hundred-year-old stone pier and threatened to send the trestle crashing into the river below.
Mongrel cottonwoods likely were hurtled by the teeming floodwaters at the crumbling stone at the base of the bridge. And it asked to be removed from life support.
An emergency-like operation in the fall saved the trestle as a gigantic crane hauled in from the Twin Cities lifted a 2-ton piece of the bridge off the rotting pier and set it down on the riverbank. The pier crumbled before everyone’s eyes as the bridge was lifted from it.
The story comes to life at the site as a twisted piece of iron pier stands as a monolith near the bridge along the walking path.
The civil engineers of Blue Earth County who are awed by metallurgy and aggregate have offered us a look into the Red Jacket story by displaying the twisted piece of iron.
A civil engineer cannot miss an opportunity like this to speak, and speak forcefully and loudly, because there are not that many opportunities to do that in civil engineering.
The pylon stands 15, 16, 17 feet tall. And the force of God can be seen in its twisted limbs.
Monoliths matter if we consider recent news accounts.
They found an obelisk in the remote Utah desert in November. It was described as a tall three-sided metal structure. Photos in newspapers captured its intense shine. Because it wasn't hurting anything, the authorities let it be. It later disappeared. Mysteriously.
According to news reports, the Utah Bureau of Land Management reported the monolith was removed by an "unknown party."
The 12-foot high monolith drew worldwide attention as it resembled the one in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey.’"
Another showed up in Romania, and on a mountain trail near San Francisco and yet another on the Pine Mountain Trail in San Luis Obispo. That one was eventually vandalized by men who reportedly shouted “America First.”
And finally, The New York Times discovered the creators of the monolith that was "riveting the world."
“We intended for it to be a piece of guerrilla art. But when it was taken down in such a malicious manner, we decided we needed to replace it,” Wade McKenzie, one of the California monolith’s creators, said in an interview.
They rebuilt it permanently on the mountain trail.
Terrie Banish, the deputy city manager of Atascadero, told the press that the city is happy to have it back.
“It brings back that joyful spirit that was taken away and it gives something for people to look forward to” in a difficult time, she said.
When you get to the end of the Red Jacket Trail, most people turn around and head back. It's all downhill from Rapidan, and fat-tire bikes can reach Indy car speeds.
While manmade things can have an end, some endure beyond their time for reasons that seem elusive. A trail can take you places you thought you'd never go and find things like the importance of county engineers and monoliths.
Joe Spear is the editor of Mankato Magazine. Contact him at jspear@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6382. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
