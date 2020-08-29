We’ve spent the last five months at home, mostly, trying to follow the suggested guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19. For us, that means hanging out with the kids, the cats, and Pony and Polar Bear while attempting to school or work from the house. Pony and Polar Bear seem to enjoy having us around more, but Polar Bear, in particular, is jealous of my time and especially despises my laptop and phone.
He nudges his big noggin in the crook of my elbow and jerks his nose up. That’s his way of launching my hand off the keyboard or screen.
“Stop it,” I tell him.
But he doesn’t stop. Nudge. Nudge. Nudge.
“I’m serious,” I tell him. “Knock it off. I’m working.”
He groans, circles around the rug, and flops in deflation.
In the early weeks of quarantine, I would often, happily, give in and go outside with him. In the early weeks of the quarantine, my attention was so distracted, I embraced the excuse to get away from the screen and go outside where the natural world, if nothing else, seemed predictable and orderly.
But the cumulative effect of those interruptions has left me drowning in undone work. More and more, I’m telling Polar Bear no, and he’s learning to be patient. Kind of.
I teach and coach writers how to organize and craft their personal stories into coherent and interesting manuscripts that will attract the audience the writer wants. The great joys of my job are meeting fascinating people and hearing their life stories and then being of some use to them as they try to craft one phase of their lives into a book. Most memoirs have their best chance at success if they focus on one phase rather than a complete play-by-play history of an entire experience. Only famous people get away with complete autobiographies. We ordinary people have to focus.
To do this, the writer has to identify a cycle of life that resulted in an emotional, a physical, and/or a change in thinking. The narrowing down is the hard part because if we’re curious people who recognize and adapt to evolving stimuli and new information, our lives are repeating cycles of change. One coming of age cycle after another. One rite of passage after another. One exploration, journey, or quest after another. Again and again, we repeat a beginning, a middle, and an end. An inciting event, the climb of rising action, and a resolution. A question, discovery, and answer. These changes are our lives. If we don’t change, we are static characters and the story is flat.
To change is to be alive.
I had to change the way I regarded dogs, for instance. Rather than holding on to the notions of my childhood, that a dog’s function was to protect the house and family only, I had to learn that to be a good dog owner, I had to embrace the dog as a family member. I’m embarrassed that I was so old before I even questioned whether my old notions were still functional in contemporary times.
By watching, listening, and learning from others, I opened my mind and heart, and I changed. Now, when I scroll through Facebook with the full weight of the pandemic, the fight for social justice and equity for our BIPOC neighbors, and the rise of authoritarianism on my mind, I note those who seem unchanging and unchangeable and stubbornly stuck somewhere back in nostalgic imaginary time. I ask myself if there’s something I can wittily or sincerely post to nudge them into a cycle of change. Usually the answer is ‘probably not.’ Sometimes it’s ‘yes’ if the time and audience seem open for nuanced discussion.
I saw a video recently of a well-known woman using some Cliff Notes from Joseph Campbell’s scholarship of archetypes and journeys. I recommend his book, “The Hero with a Thousand Faces,” if not the video. For whatever reasons, her voice makes the hair on the back of Polar Bear’s back stand up. But, if she inspired people to seek the book and learn about the necessity of change and transformation, good on her.
Change is hard. If you’ve taken a single writing or literature course, you would recognize that story is an arc. In the first act, the characters are pushed or pulled into a new phase or cycle. At the end of that act, the characters decide whether or not to enter Act 2 and climb a slope with conflicts that emerge to create barriers to their transformation. Friends, we are in the first act of this story and some will be reluctant to climb the slope, preferring instead to remain in the old world.
We’re going forward in this house even though we know the journey is going to be fraught with challenges. The shutdown wasn’t the climax. The murder of George Floyd wasn’t the climax. The relentless political circus wasn’t the climax. We’re just getting started. It’s good to have companion characters if you choose to enter Act 2. Generally, companion characters are intuitive to danger, loyal, and courageous. Like good dogs. So, I’m going to lean on mine.
