For the past several years, I’ve spent my working life devoted to helping people transfer the stories in their heads onto the page in a shareable form.
While I love reading and writing fiction, my heart lies in creative nonfiction in all its forms: memoir, essay, literary journalism, true crime, adventure, travelogues, sports writing, historical nonfiction and others. I’m addicted to this genre. If the people, places, and events really happened (or are rumored to have happened or have been mythologized, eulogized, saga-ized), I am hooked.
Despite the enormous challenges this year, would-be writers are peeking out from behind their feelings of inadequacy and fear to confront an urgent desire: write that book they’ve always thought they should. It’s as though the high-stakes conflicts and very real health crises of 2020 have lit a fire under creatives to get their project going.
So, if you’re feeling an urge to write lately, I’m going to share with all of you a conversation topic I facilitate on the first night of class or in my first conversations with clients when a lot of them are burning with fear and wondering, “What in the world did I get myself into and who am I to think I can write a book?”
Lots of people are oral storytellers. We all have them in our families and friend groups. They talk at family gatherings. They talk at the bar. They talk in the car. They talk over dinner. Those folks are important to our socialization, our feelings of unity and belonging, and our ability to remember and recall some events with some accuracy. The motivation of these storytellers usually floats in the area of entertainment.
Few people are written chroniclers. Written chroniclers transform oral stories into written forms, using the crafts of organization and idea development. There’s usually a plot and a point on the page. Written chroniclers, authors, are important because their manuscripts have longevity, meaning and are artful.
The point of the work includes entertainment, but the work is also informative, thought-provoking and deeply emotion-provoking. That’s why we say, “Oh, that book was so moving.” Written work should physically make the reader’s body react.
Transforming a told story into a written manuscript is hard work.
This isn’t scientific, but in my experience working with writers for so many years, it seems as though a family group gets a sincere writer every few generations. If it’s you, you probably feel an enormous amount of responsibility to capture all the important details of your family’s story before they get forgotten. A lot of people who should be the family’s written chronicler don’t do the work because it’s too hard, it takes too long, people get mad at you for writing or not writing what they think you should, and because they don’t feel adequate.
Some persist. Lucky for us.
Usually, the writers who persist fall into one or more of these categories:
The writer feels compelled to be the history keeper of their family or place.
The writer feels compelled to be a change-maker in their family or place.
The writer feels compelled to share their expertise on a particular subject.
The writer feels compelled to process trauma (their own or another’s) on the page as a way to acknowledge the reality of it and to try to make sense of it.
The writer feels compelled to tell the story of a family member or other interesting person or place (dead or alive) whose voice or story was silenced because of time or cultural or social dynamics.
The writer feels moved by a close relationship with the environment and can “hear” the music in it and desires to re-create it in an artful way with words.
Do any of those descriptions sound like you?
As we put 2020 behind us, this is my encouragement to anyone out there who has an ember in their heart for the written word. Start now. Make 2021 the year you commit to putting the events down on the page. Writing right now is one of the purist acts of hope — hope that there will be someone out there who will read what you wrote and care. I promise you, there will be. Write like there’s no tomorrow, because, let’s face it, for some of us, there won’t be.
