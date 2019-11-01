I had a retail job once. It wasn’t a terrible job, but it wasn’t a wonderful job either and ever since then I’ve managed to steer clear of retail because working retail is not for the faint of heart nor for your basically shy types. Plus, the hours are unpredictable, the pay isn’t great and the nature of the job revolves around talking to people all day long. Some people love working retail. I wasn’t one of them.
But if I had to work in a department store, and everyone probably should at one point or another over the course of his or her lifetime if for no other reason than to learn not to be a jerk to salespeople, I’m happy I had the experience when I did. The department store where I worked didn’t play music over loudspeakers, a common practice now. The only noise in the store was the chatter of customers as they searched for the perfect tie or moved hangers along the sales rack. We didn’t even have musak playing in the background.
How the world has changed and, yes, in yet another way that’s not for the better. Now it’s impossible to gas up your car, shop for shoes or buy milk without someone singing, loudly, in your ear. My mind tends to be confused enough, so I certainly don’t need any more distractions when I’m trying to decide which type of Oreos to choose or if it’s cheaper to buy the smaller tube of Crest on sale or get the large tube that will last longer, especially distractions in the form of a singer I’ve never heard of telling me we’re going to get funky tonight.
And then there’s the chit chat. The only things I had to say when I worked retail were, “May I help you?” and “Thank you for shopping with us.” If a customer wanted to strike up a conversation, fine. And if I chose to comment on what a pretty scarf they were buying, great. Otherwise we transacted our business in polite silence. Again, how the world has changed.
I don’t know what business model decided it was a good idea to have every bank clerk and cashier ask what you’re doing this weekend or what your plans are for the rest of the day or how many dogs you have, but I wish they’d never come up with that particular customer service plan. It’s not that I dislike talking to people, it’s that their questions always come as something of a shock to me since my own children don’t even ask me what my plans are for the weekend and my first automatic thought is “Why do you want to know?” followed by a paranoid notion that the bank clerk, having noted my name, wants to know what I’m doing this weekend so he or she can break into our house and steal my collection of Bunnykins dishware.
Salespeople also tend to ask me what I’m doing for fun this evening, a question I have no good answer to since my idea of fun is so radically dull I’m embarrassed to share. (“Well, after I walk the dog around the block I’m going to eat an entire bag of potato chips and then maybe clean out my sock drawer.”) Why inflict that kind of non-information on someone who undoubtedly only asked what my plans are because they were forced to and who more than likely isn’t even listening to my pathetic little response?
When I’m in an especially playful mood, something that happens approximately once every seven years, I toy with other responses that, while lies, are infinitely more interesting.
“What are my plans for the weekend? Let’s see. Well, I suppose after I finish up my online class in nuclear physics I’ll most likely have time to work in a little triathalon training before getting ready for my date with my husband. We’re flying to the Bahamas,” a lie that would undoubtedly get only a bewildered look in response since another key component of customer service is never making remarks like, “You look like the only thing you’ve trained for is a doughnut eating contest, ma’am.”
I know it’s not the clerks fault they’re forced to engage in inane chit chat with customers. I also suspect the majority of them would prefer to conduct all business under a mutual umbrella of respect punctuated with nods and the exchange of money/plastic for goods. And it’s not that I don’t want to talk to people I don’t know, it’s more about the silliness of the entire venture. It reminds me of when everyone said, “Have a nice day.” Come to think of it, that might be a customer service practice worth revisiting.
