If you’re reading this ... congratulations. You officially made it through 2020.
Most people had been looking forward to 2020 as we rang in the new year with large groups of friends at home or in a bar. The year looked promising. What could go wrong, we thought. After all, most holidays were going to end on a weekend. Who could complain about that?
But as everyone knows, the year’s events were just one cosmic domino after another. It began across the world from late 2019 into early 2020 with the tragic Australian wildfires. The photographs seemed otherworldly.
We even began in early 2020 to hear about the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — spreading in Wuhan, China. And at the beginning of the year, bars were still filling up on Friday nights, live theater brought joy to communities, we could visit our families without a concern about spreading this disease, and toilet paper wasn’t a hot commodity.
March hit and things began to shut down. The world had become eerily empty, void of human hustle and bustle. Life for many slowed way down.
Then a few months later, the buzz phrase “the new normal” began to hit every single corporate commercial. As humans, we adapted to what our new reality was. Those changes became part of our regular routines: wearing a mask, sanitizing our hands, remaining 6 feet apart and limiting our time out of our homes.
Then, May 25 came around — the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. That event brought much of the world together to fight against social injustices. Protests and rallies, and open, truthful conversations about race and inequality.
That conversation is something that has been taking place for hundreds of years with hundreds of leaders and activists. It’s a conversation that has been creating change. It’s a conversation that people in our very own community commit to every single day. And though the change can be slow, it’s the day-to-day efforts and initiatives that add up to make a better world and community.
Bukata Hayes is one of those leaders. For this month’s issue, Bukata took time to speak with us about his background and family, the changes he’s seen in the community and in the Greater Mankato Diversity Council. Hayes, who has been in Mankato for the last 20 years, has led the community through those conversations of race, leading workshops to promote equality and equity. He’s a person who commits himself, his time and passion every single day to proactively bring diversity to the table. And a person who, ultimately, leaves a long-lasting impression on a community such as Mankato.
Also in this issue:
Ann Fee, executive director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter, is back in the Mankato Magazine. She will take on questions about personal style and fashion for her monthly column “Ann’s Fashion Fortunes.” (Go to annrosenquistfee.com to submit a question!)
And perhaps this year, you’ll commit to that resolution — losing a couple of pounds. Let’s be honest to ourselves (and waistlines) — the quarantine snacking got a little out of hand. Eat your veggies, jump on that treadmill and then treat yourself to a nice, cold brew. But don’t worry! Bert Mattson’s got your back. Check out his column for recommendations on waist-friendly (and tasty) beers.
OK. So maybe losing some weight isn’t on your resolution list. How about trying out some delicious grub, while also supporting local businesses? Dan Greenwood talks with Diana Hidalgo of Cinco de Mayo Taqueria, on Monks Avenue near the Minnesota State University’s campus. They have shrimp cocktail, menudo and, of course, tacos!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.