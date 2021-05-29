The gang scrunched together into Grandma’s detached utility room in mid-July 2019 in Wisconsin, soaking wet in our swimsuits to take a “tornado warning” selfie.
My mother-in-law led the kids in the extended family into singing camp songs, my dog marked his territory in the corner, and my husband and I watched the imminent weather coming in through the aged door’s window. The wind dropped, the sky darkened and turned emerald green.
It was only a few moments before this that the extended family members came to join in on the fun, floating on their pontoon from across the way, chatting and drinking. Sure, the day was cloudy, but it didn’t stop us from enjoying the summer day. Almost as soon as company arrived, the sirens began to blare.
It wasn’t all that surprising when the sirens went off — there was an enhanced level of severe weather risk that day in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Diligently, we all picked up the floats and toys and extras and headed to the small room as we wrapped up in beach towels, dripping lake water.
Normally, this would have been an adventure. And I was excited — momentarily. It wasn’t my first rodeo with tornadoes. Fear of tornadoes and severe weather from living in tornado alley as a kid turned into a lifelong interest in big storms. Their sheer power amazed me.
I’d learned as much as I could watching storm chasers and reading up on the meteorology of them to appreciate these storms. I lived vicariously through storm chasers like Reed Timmer who’d closely approach these massive tornadoes. Maybe, I thought, one day I would also storm chase.
But again, growing up in tornado alley, I knew firsthand the damage storms can do to a community such as the 2007 tornado that devastated the town of Holly, Colorado. The tornado came at night and ripped the town to shreds. It was a gigantic storm that even from where we lived at the time, in Lamar, only 30 minutes away, we could see massive clouds lit up by lightning. Houses were torn apart and one woman was killed.
In that Wisconsin utility room, the kids and adults continued to sing and the lights flickered. My husband and I watched the storm develop. Winds picked up, causing white caps on the lake and the sky continued to darken, and for a moment, I thought we were in deep trouble. It wasn’t until later that my sister-in-law admitted she didn’t feel fear until she saw me back away from the window.
Thankfully, for us, the storm passed. In surrounding areas, trees had tumbled down. At our location, the storm left a few branches on the lawn and a couple of lasting impressions.
And I knew that I would continue to watch storms mostly through YouTube, or at least not as purposely close as this encounter — especially not as near as two area storm chasers get that we spoke to for this month’s issue, KEYC meteorologist Joshua Eckl and lifelong storm chaser Jamie Kor.
Eckl’s passion for meteorology stemmed from fear as a kid and now he chases at least once a year with friends across the country. Kor, contracted by SVL media, hits the road whenever a storm calls him and captures storms during the tornado season. Learn more about what these individuals face on a chase.
Also in this issue:
Pick out the best rosé for this summer with help from Leigh Pomerory.
Check out Kat’s toon this month, which features a way to recycle your plastic bags.
Let’s Eat! Talks with Lola — an American Bistro. Learn what’s on the menu whether on their food truck at The Hub in Old Town or at the New Ulm restaurant location.
