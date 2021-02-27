Thrifting is a hobby I have come to adore. Over the years, my collection has grown with one too many oversized sweatshirts — my favorite one so far is a 1998 “Friends” sweatshirt — and Rugrats memorabilia.
Other parts of my collection, I’d get lucky. I found a forest green trench coat with mismatching buttons — right up my high school “quirky” fashion standards. Later I found out that coat actually retailed at more than $100. I bought it for $10 and even found a crisp $20 bill in the pocket.
Cha-ching.
I’ve also collected many Converse shoes over the years — some new, some not. My favorite, though, were a pair of vintage green, orange and purple Converse. They were vintage when I bought them more than a decade ago. I always wondered how much they’d be worth now if I had never put them on.
Oh well.
But the best thing I’ve got as a gift from a thrift store was a 35 mm camera with a telephoto lens. It was only about $40. Excited to play around, I took film class at high school with Mrs. K. There was something about stepping foot into the dark room and being completely disoriented in the red lights while developing film.
That class, and my 35 mm, instilled a passion for photography. The artistry of film and capturing one-of-a-kind images through a lens captivated me for years — though I dropped the 35 mm, figuratively, not literally. Film was expensive and even more expensive to develop.
The next logical step was purchasing a digital camera — a big girl camera — with my own hard-earned money. And there I was, at every dance recital, baptism, Easter, first communions and holidays behind the camera.
Though I probably traumatized my family (especially the kiddos) to be my subjects, there have been some photographs out of those sessions that have made it onto my parents’ walls. Some of the posed photos made it on there, but most were the candid photographs.
And they didn’t make it onto the wall because they were compositionally exceptional — they were OK at best. They made it onto the wall because at that moment, the essence of a long-lasting memory was created and forever memorialized.
Mom still has a photograph taken after a dance recital with my nieces and nephew as her desktop photo from eight years ago, busting a gut because I had told them that Grandma loves to dance to Lady Gaga. Another photo, though semi-posed, catches a rare glimpse of my brother’s smile as he looked on to my nieces playing in the yard. And one of my favorites, catches Dad and my nieces post-dance recital on the front steps of our house, covering his smiles as the girls climb onto him. It’s become a tradition.
Photos like those, and many more, came into my mailbox during the course of the month. Children playing in Spring Lake Park, others holding baby animals, and people enjoying the great outdoors.
This issue is one our reader’s favorites, and y’all really did a number in my mailbox! In fact, we had so many submissions that took over more than 50% of my inbox’s capacity. Thank you, guys! We appreciated every single submission and look forward to next year’s issue — it’s definitely become one of my favorite issues, too.
Also in this issue, you’ll find a profile of Mankato Magazine’s own Kat Baumann. Head over to Avant Guardians to read more about our very talented artist.
This month’s Familiar Face, we feature Benji Inniger, adjunct professor at Bethany Lutheran College. He’s been busy, catch up with him! (Do you know someone who should be featured in our Familiar Face department? Email me the deets at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com)
Don’t know what “dressing up” means anymore in the pandemic? Head over to Ann’s Fashion Fortunes — she’s got the expertise.
