Good riddance to the old year, many of us likely are saying. Unless you’re older than 60 and can remember 1968 or if you’re one of the few surviving World War III veterans, 2020 was the year that set the standard for turmoil, anxiety and fear, a year dominated by life-changing factors: COVID-19, the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and a turbulent, endless election season.
It was the year that “masking up,” “social distancing,” and “cancel culture” became dominant new terms in our dynamic linguistic landscape. While “cancel culture” typically refers to the online ostracism of a person who ventures too far against political correctness, I like to apply it to the virus that canceled culture this year, from concerts to plays to festivals and sporting events.
I am writing this on Thanksgiving Day, the quietest T-day for me since my Army days half a century ago. Just Jeanne and I munching turkey and dressing, nobody else, out of COVID caution. But the quiet made it easier to focus on what I’m thankful for: enough to eat, a roof over my head, and friends and family, even if I haven’t seen many of them for nine months. Thankful too, if you haven’t yet “had the COVID,” thankful for friends who have survived it. Thankful for all the front-line workers in health care and assisted living, in grocery stores, in mail trucks and delivery trucks and garbage trucks, in convenience stores and day care centers. Thankful that we can apparently still do a peaceful transition of power in this country.
Death don’t have no mercy in this land…
So sang the Rev. Gary Davis in 1961, and certainly the virus had no mercy on the families and friends of its numerous victims (not to mention the so-called “long-haulers” who survive but struggle with lingering after effects). In addition, Greater Mankato lost some real luminaries in 2020. Let me start with Kevin Oldridge. Kevin wasn’t a politician or city official or prominent artist. But he was the “Neighbor of the Year,” as I called him in my July column. He’ll be chuckling from wherever he is now, saying, “I bet you guys miss me!” when the first big snowfall hits. Because he always, without anybody asking, would spend hours clearing out the alley in our neighborhood, then the sidewalks and driveways of at least five or six neighbors. I will miss not only his endless cheeriness, but also the sound of his snowblower firing up at 6 a.m.
Steve Murphy sold insurance by day and played music at night. And did he ever quit smiling? Oh man, that guy could play guitar. And he loved to fix guitars too. I would take my guitars to him for repairs and adjustments, and there would be cheery conversation, and when I returned to pick one up, he would always under charge me. A true music Hall-of-Famer.
Speaking of musicians, Ralph Bailey was a superb guitarist, songwriter, musicologist and gentle historian. The trio, Steiner, Bailey and Knauff was the predecessor of my brother’s City Mouse band. Ralph also co-founded the Maple River Band, along with other musical endeavors.
It was impossible to suppress a smile when Dixie Johnson was in the room. Mentor to hundreds of young women during her years as director of Bretts’ Teen Board and as church youth group leader, she always sparkled.
We lost Jim Buckley at 92. Born on the Fourth of July, he became an All-American citizen in our town: 19 years as YMCA executive director and co-founder of the Mah-kato PowWow, or Wacipi, which endeavored to overcome the sins of 1862.
We lost my friend Ted, a proud veteran who was coy about telling anyone that he, from little old Mankato, was a key member of the small group that planned one of the most controversial military moves ordered by Nixon and Kissinger during the Vietnam War: the mining of Haiphong Harbor in 1972.
Bob Galloway was one of my favorite business people. Shrewd but folksy, he was never above sharing a cup of coffee with an ordinary guy at the Wagon Wheel. How many good jobs did he save for Mankato? And his tenure with Ridley will linger, symbolized in the dramatic altering of the downtown skyline in recent years.
There are too many names of those we’ve lost to list in this small space; forgive me for my oversights.
****
Quick, random question: Do you, too, regret you didn’t invest in Zoom llast March? How many Zoom gatherings did you take part in over the holidays?
****
Despite the trials of the past year, there’s an unusual amount of optimism heading into our coldest month, chiefly because new vaccines mean we might finally subdue the worst effects of COVID and get our economy back to normal. It’s a good bet that most of us would welcome a year with less drama. So hail the new, ye lads and lasses, and a Happy 2021 to all!
