Journey with me now to those thrilling days of yesteryear, when we could casually walk into any restaurant or coffee shop or pub, sit next to someone at the counter, and…
It was Feb. 28. A novel virus was making worldwide news. Already, citizens and reporters in China, Korea and at LAX were wearing masks. Locally people were still casual about it, no masks in grocery stores, still toilet paper on the shelves.
March 8 marked the first 60-degree day in five months, the river was flooding the bottomlands, but in town, parents were out with their children, dog walkers were out, jackets were shed, outdoor hoops were overtaking outdoor pucks. I don’t need to remind anyone of what happened — just nine days later. In fact, we could probably end this year’s letter in five words: It was the COVID year.
But they pay me for 800 words, so… Beyond the quarter-million deaths (so far), beyond the job losses, we lamented smaller losses that gnawed at our sense of who we are, all the comfortable routines abandoned: morning coffee group, Friday happy hour, the weekly trip to the library, Sunday morning church, singing in a choir — you name it — so many occasions where we normally get feedback and perspective, where we can reconnect with the folks we consider our tribe — gone! Now those interrupted rituals have expanded to include holiday celebrations, from Halloween to Thanksgiving to Christmas to New Year’s. Zoom virtual gatherings only go so far to ease feelings of isolation. As others have noted, virtual uses just two of our five senses.
Tim Krohn’s lead story for The Free Press on Nov. 13, 2001 — 19 years ago — quoted Michael Osterholm, then state epidemiologist: “I’ve dreaded its coming and what it means to society… we’re woefully lacking in many areas.” At the time, he was coming to Mankato to speak specifically about the post-9/11 anthrax attacks.
Yet since Osterholm first came here in 1995 to help deal with a meningitis outbreak, and to lead a massive vaccination effort that brought 30,000 people to a huge tent on the MSU campus, he has continually preached about our country’s shortage of funding and preparedness in the public health sector. Now at the University of Minnesota, he still repeats his message daily — talking now about COVID — on various news and talk shows. Unfortunately, it just emphasizes, for all our human capabilities, we are not very good at contingency planning.
The enduring symbol of 2020 will be the face mask. Amid the stylish or symbolic ones, or the ones with slogans, I wish we had transparent masks. I’ve been told they exist, but I haven’t seen one. The thought came to me as I picked up a to-go order. The young lady handing it to me through the window said, “Have a nice day!” I think she was smiling. But I’m not sure. That’s another loss: Besides indoor dining and live performances, we often can’t experience the smile, that universal human signal of acceptance. I thought of Nat King Cole’s lovely song, “Smile though your heart is aching/…smile through your fear and sorrow/… and maybe tomorrow/you’ll see the sun come shining through…”
I usually reserve my “hail and farewell” comments for the January column, but there’s one I need to add here: “Farewell, Lord Hentges!” Longtime City Manager Pat Hentges is retiring, although he and Becky plan to remain city residents.
I always regarded him as an exemplary civil servant. He wasn’t political and didn’t crave the spotlight, even though he enjoyed it when Mark Fischenich, who often used the “Lord Hentges” moniker in his Sunday paper “Ask Us” column, would highlight Hentges’ often-wry comments about various city issues. When I was in radio, I got to interview Hentges monthly on my “Talk of the Town” program. The first time he came into the studio, he said, “Ask me anything you want. Don’t hold back.” He also told me, a city without a vital core will die; so he focused on reviving Mankato’s downtown, as well as pushing diversification of the economy and upgrading the city’s parks.
My opinion: You’ve done a great job if you leave a place in better shape than you found it. If you see him, tell him I said these things — he may not read it, as he liked to accuse me of being just an old codger who simply reminisces about the good old days.
Has the election been decided yet? Less political rancor would be a nice thing to be able to put in Christmas stockings this year. And the annual wish for good health takes on greater urgency until we get a COVID vaccine. As always in this last column of the year, let me wish you a truly merry Christmas, however you may celebrate.
