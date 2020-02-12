I hesitated to even open up a copy, just to thumb through, of “What Do We Need Men For?” I feared the answer, in this age of plentiful genius sperm donors, would be “Not much!” I strolled into the self-help section, where prominently displayed with only a sanitizing asterisk replacing a crucial vowel, was Mark Manson’s best-seller, “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.” There were also Dr. Michael Bennett’s “F*ck Feelings,” and Gary Bishop’s “Unf*ck Yourself.” Spot a trend there? D. H. Lawrence’s books were once banned for such language! But now it’s 2020, so I could pick up another little self-help volume boldly titled “How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t.” Let me spare you buying the book; instead, just google the songwriter John Prine's “Blow up your TV.” For free, this three-minute ditty is maybe the only self-help you need: “Blow up your TV … move to the country … plant a little garden … try to find Jesus.”
****
Winter is the ideal season for reading, perhaps the chief reason why Minnesotans are renowned readers. I couldn’t think of a better thing to do on a free morning, so found myself with a cup of coffee browsing local book shelves. I mosey’d past the “Must Read!” table. Of the five dozen books displayed, I had read two: “The Kite Runner” and “The Sixth Extinction” (both highly recommended by yours truly). My wife tells me another, “Where the Crawdads Sing” is quite good; in fact, it made “crawdad” one of the most-searched words of 2019. George Orwell’s “1984” did not become irrelevant 35 years ago; in fact, with all of our 21st-century worries about Big Brother and mind control and thought crimes, it’s a best-seller all over again.
For me, going into a bookstore is like going to Mom’s for Thanksgiving dinner, a lot of overload. You want to gobble everything but realize it’s impractical (and could make you really feel like sh*t!). From that must-read table, I’d LIKE to read a couple of novels and Chernow’s bio of Grant, AND Isaacson’s bio of the original Renaissance man, DaVinci, AS WELL AS the auto-bio “Time is Tight,” about modern Renaissance man Booker T. To manage bookstore gluttony, I buy maybe two books and end up reading one.
****
Over the past year, I read James Dickey’s novel “Deliverance,” on which the Burt Reynolds’ movie was based. Great book, but I actually preferred the condensed cinematic version. “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” so deeply researched by Dee Brown, left me reluctant to claim my white European heritage: The utter treachery and brutality used to remove Native Americans from their lands leaves one wondering how we can claim any high ground in condemning more recent genocides in Cambodia or Rwanda or Bosnia or Myanmar. I judged “Reservation Blues” by Sherman Alexie in not quite as glowing terms as the cover blurbs, but I liked the premise of blues legend Robert Johnson showing up on the Rez.
I’ve recently begun another tome on the long list I didn’t get to during the decades of full employment: Jean Auel’s classic “Clan of the Cave Bear.” It lets this technophobe escape to a less comfortable but less complicated and less neurotic age. Going over my reading lists, I recall the late critic and author John Leonard of The New York Times and CBS and Harper’s magazine. With brilliant, mind-bending linguistic facility, he gave the impression he’d read nearly every book ever published. With self-publishing now flourishing, more books than ever are waiting to be read. A plodding reader like me could really use a new John Leonard for recommendations.
****
By my calculation, we’re down to just two bookstores in Mankato – the expansive chain store up on the hill, and — don’t forget it — the little independent used store downtown. I was chatting recently at a favorite hangout with a millennial who’d just been at the used bookstore where he picked up a copy of Heinlein’s “Stranger in a Strange Land.” “The story of my life!” I snarked, but he glossed over that and told me how much he was already enjoying the book. It made me recall how I was comforted by an article last year in The Wall Street Journal that reported, even in this digital, smart-phone age, more than 60 percent of Americans still read print books, while the number who read e-books or listen to audiobooks is growing significantly. And millennials, it said, are even gravitating toward the more esoteric art of poetry! I better shout that out to my late, great friend John Rezmerski in the next world. I have to believe, as long as we support bookstores and libraries, there’s still hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.