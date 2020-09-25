Former Blue Earth County Administrator Dave Twa liked to quote the Old English saying, “May you live in interesting times.” Interesting times, for sure, these days in which we are living. This year’s dramatic events and tribulations have prompted some to ask, how does 2020 stack up against that last nearly apocalyptic year, 1968? Since I survived one and have lived through three-quarters of the other, let me offer some observations.
Of course, the obvious caution here is that 2020 still has three potentially turbulent months to go. As I was writing this in late August, an expected brutal, scorched-earth political campaign had not yet really kicked in. A worst-case scenario, given the present disarray, uncertainty and political polarization, could end up forcing us instead to compare 2020 to 1941, when Pearl Harbor set up the four-year ordeal of World War II – or even to 1861.
1968 was front-loaded. With the North Vietnamese Tet military offensive in January (which proved not a military victory but a political one), grave flaws were revealed in U.S. strategy, which led to a broad-based reassessment of our involvement in faraway Southeast Asia. More and more college campuses erupted with anti-war protests. Waning support for the war led to a stunning announcement in late March: Lyndon Baines Johnson, who had won the presidency in a landslide in 1964, announced he would not run again. Less than a week later, civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, and riots, more widespread than those of 2020, erupted in multiple cities.Two months after King’s murder, rising Democratic presidential hopeful Bobby Kennedy was gunned down in Los Angeles. More anguish — and the year was not half over.
2020 has been a back-loaded year. We seemed to be cruising along until the unseen enemy, COVID-19 slammed us in March, severely disrupting daily life, tanking the economy, and so far killing more than three times the number of Americans that we lost in Vietnam. Subsequently the shocking killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis as well as the unjust killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African Americans, led to widespread peaceful protests, some of which did devolve into destructive violence, especially in Minneapolis, Portland, and Kenosha, Wisconsin. And again, 2020 is far from over.
The 1968 political campaign was fierce, with Minnesotan Hubert Humphrey finally winning the Democratic nomination. Handicapped by his ties to LBJ, Humphrey’s uphill battle fell just short against Republican Richard Nixon, who promised a weary nation he’d uphold law and order. He also gave us five more years of the Vietnam War before resigning as a result of the Watergate scandal.
It’s interesting to note that 2020 is the first time since World War II that virtually all Americans have been asked to sacrifice. In the Vietnam era, it was primarily the 2.7 million soldiers who ultimately served there who were asked, along with their families, to sacrifice. (Of course, the threat of the military draft in the face of an unpopular war drove a lot of protests.) In 2020 our “sacrifice” is to wear a face covering in public and to maintain “social distancing.” And too, millions have suffered the involuntary sacrifice of job loss.
Almost exactly 20 years ago, Nobel Peace Prize winner and best-selling author Elie Wiesel spoke to a huge crowd at Minnesota State University’s Taylor Center. (In his devastating tale “Night,” Wiesel describes surviving Auschwitz and Buchenwald.) As a radio reporter, I covered his speech that night. Combing through my journals recently, I found these notes, quoting what Wiesel said: “The winds of madness can blow through history … (but) we can overcome our destiny: The choice is ours. … It is not God, it is we (humans) who will destroy the world….” Referencing a key figure in the Nazis’ genocidal “final solution,” he asked rhetorically, “Is there an Eichmann within each of us? ... Each of us is responsible for the other … (but) hatred is contagious…. ”
Rereading those words, I thought, how appropriate for our times. Will we “overcome our destiny”?
If 1968 offers us a glimmer of encouragement, it’s this: the Republic, although battered, did survive. We made it through. Given that, I am hoping 1968 retains its place as the most cataclysmic year of my life, and that the Republic can survive 2020.
