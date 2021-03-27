Everything I love about spring begins in April. Unfortunately, the one thing I hate about April is also happening.
The sun is in the sky earlier in the day and later in the evening. Bird songs in the morning can be almost deafening. Colorful birds are seen again, including bluebirds who returned in March, and goldfinches that return to breeding plumage.
And the soil can be worked, so all those seed packages that direct us to plant as early in the spring as the soil can be worked are open, and seeds go in the ground.
Cold-season vegetables such as radishes, spinach, lettuces and onion sets can go in the ground now. Frost is still probable, so don’t go nuts, even on warm, sunny days. I have to remind myself to pace myself this time of year. It’s easy to get too exuberant when the weather warms up this much, and I want to start serious planting.
If you’re in the same boat, some things you can do now include dividing rhubarb and fertilizing it. Ideally, rhubarb should be divided every three years or so, if you believe the experts. However, I know people who have not divided rhubarb for some 30 years (like me), and it’s still going strong. It does like to be fertilized, however, since it’s known as “a heavy feeder.”
I’m not much for doing yard work any time of the year. Remember, I’m married to a man who told me 40 years ago when I was buying flower seeds, “If you can’t eat it, why grow it?” But raking the leaves out of the hostas is a fun thing to do now. If you’re not like me, and like yard work, you also can rake your grass, but do it gently so you don’t pull it up by the roots and kill it.
This is also a good time to aerate your lawn if you want healthy grass to mow and worry about this summer. Personally, I’d rip it all up and plant clover seeds, but I really like the fella who comes out and mows grass for us.
If you can’t go outside and play because of the weather — April showers, you know — it’s not too late to start seeds indoors, but time’s a-wasting! If you let seed-starting go much past mid-April, you’ll be too late to get good, healthy seedlings of a size hardy enough to put out in your garden.
Like you, I’m chomping at the bit to get outside and growing. But the thing that I hate about April is a strong reminder for me. It’s the rain.
To understand, I have to take you back with me to the time I had four house dogs. Two were miniature dachshunds, one was a size-large German shepherd and one was my lovely 170-pound Great Dane. Count ‘em – that’s 16 feet of varying sizes. All of them had a penchant for loving April and running through all the mud they could find to celebrate spring.
That meant 16 muddy footprints all through the house, every April day. I don’t think there was a day all month they couldn’t find mud somewhere. The little ones were close enough to the ground that the hair on their bellies also dragged in some mud.
I loved those dogs, but I hated their muddiness.
Now, I have just one dog. I’m down to four feet instead of 16. But when I’m mopping up after him, I still remember why there is a part of April I really dread.
At least when I had 16 feet to clean up after, I could sweep it into a small pile and plant something in it. Wish I had thought of that at the time!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.