I’ve taken advantage of my time in isolation to expand my horizons a bit. With the help of the Internet, I’ve explored more “natural” ways to fertilize my garden. I’ve also added to my collection of looms.
The latest “best thing” I’ve found for fertilizer is pretty benign in terms of impacting the environment: milk and molasses.
According to the sources I read, these two things will explode the population of beneficial bacteria in your soil.
The milk can be any milk, including powdered. It’s touted as a fungicide and great for foliar development.
You can make your own molasses by growing and processing sugar beets. You won’t be able to make granulated white sugar from it, but you will be able to easily make molasses.
Or, if you prefer, dried molasses used for cattle feed will do the same trick in your soil. If you are buying grocery-store molasses, unsulphered molasses is preferred. If you use black strap molasses, it is made from the third boiling of the sugar beets, so it will be more concentrated for minerals and also more bitter. Not that your plants will taste it.
I’m not willing to try this because I fear the damage that varmints drawn to it could do to my garden. But I might try it on the plants in my greenhouse.
The formula is 1 cup milk to 4 cups water, and 1 tablespoon of molasses. Frequency is once or twice a month.
Just be sure to water your soil first so the nutrients reach the roots evenly.
I might be inclined to try this in my compost pile, if not my garden. The more microbial activity in the compost pile, the better.
If you try it and it works, will you let me know?
I also talked to a gardener who uses a fish buried with his plants to fertilize them, as we’ve been taught the Native Americans did for years and years.
I’m afraid to even use fish emulsion fertilizer because of the raccoons and skunks it draws. But he says he digs a foot down, puts a carp in the hole, layers soil on top of it and sets his plants. He says he has had no problems with varmints or odor. He also says he has never had healthier plants or better production.
I’d like to believe that, but I think my raccoons are wilier than his. I raised chickens and the raccoons absconded with them. One night I had two chickens left out of 40. I put one chicken in the coop but left the other out because she wouldn’t go in and I wanted to go to bed.
In the morning, the coop hen was gone, but the outside chicken was fine. I fear my plants would fall prey to such a wily raccoon digging for a fish beneath my tomatoes or green beans.
For now, I’m using the old stand-by Tomato-Tone and Veg-Tone for fertilizer.
But because I’m using grow bags, fertilizer is essential. I have nothing planted in my lovely fenced-in garden this summer, opting for all grow-bags. Even my green beans are growing in my bags.
All the time I save weeding, I’m spending watering. I’m not sure it’s an even trade-off. Weeding is hard on my back, but water sure isn’t light to tote around the yard, and my back still protests a bit.
***
If you’re feeling cooped up and longing for something a bit wild to do, forage around your yard for edibles.
Bachelor button petals taste like cloves. Borage flowers and leaves taste like cucumber. Nasturtium leaves and blooms taste peppery. Pansies taste a bit like wintergreen. Dianthus (Sweet William) tastes like cloves.
But the big surprise may be sunflowers. Collect the unopened heads, steam them, and they can be eaten like artichokes. Or sprinkle the petals on a salad to add some sunshine.
***
And about my looms. I just bought my seventh one. I don’t think that’s too many, do you?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.