My first year experimenting with winter sowing was an abject failure. I planted eight 1-gallon opaque milk, juice and water jugs with seeds.
I planted seeds I was pretty sure would grow: radishes, spinach, Leysa peppers, lavender poppies, Ananais Noir tomatoes, cabbage. I also planted seeds I didn’t expect to grow, such as yucca seeds from our 2020 pre-pandemic New Mexico trip. I also planted something in one jug that I neglected to label.
What did I get? One spinach seedling and one seedling in the unlabeled jug. I still don’t know what I planted in that one. It’s still not big enough to identify. I’m keeping the sprout alive because I’m pretty sure I planted it because I wanted it.
After I wrote about trying winter sowing a few months back, a fellow master gardener contacted me to tell me about all her success and offered to send handouts from a class she’d attended. I guess I’d better read them a bit more closely.
Good thing I also sowed some of those seeds under lights, and they flourished nicely. I will have some Ananas Noir tomatoes and Leysa peppers for my dining pleasure after all.
The only thing I don’t have extra seeds for is the lavender poppies.
Like every other seed starter I know, I always start too many seeds in case some don’t germinate. Many times I planted all of them in the garden or in my grow bags. That led to some 40-plus tomato plants some years. I have to be truthful, that’s more tomatoes than two people can eat, even if we wanted to.
When I was working, I’d take some into the office to give to co-workers. Larry did the same for his co-workers. Trying to act like a grown-up, since I’m retired and all, this year I composted them.
But not all of them!
I have tried to be generous with the plants and fruits of my labor, but I have to admit that I did manage to leverage one heck of a deal last year.
For a few years now, I’ve been starting seeds for my friend Pat McDermott. He has the heart of a true gardener. He also has the recipe for his almost-world-famous barbecue sauce, definitely a local hit, a recipe he doesn’t share easily.
I got it.
If you ever get the opportunity to try his barbecue sauce, by all means, dive right in. It is divine!
No need to ask me for the recipe, though. I think I got it because I told him I also have Gene Braam’s mother’s Hilltop Tavern potato salad recipe, and I’ve never breathed a word of it to a soul. I never will.
But this spring, so far, has not been all sunlight and happiness.
Larry always scolds me for picking the asparagus too soon. I tend to pick it as soon as the spears poke through the soil, rather than letting them grow to a good 10 inches or so.
This spring I forced myself away from the asparagus patch empty-handed for several days to give them a chance to grow more. One day I was pulling weeds and admiring how in a day or two we’d be eating our first meal. I was feeling so proud of myself.
Then I heard my dog munching on something beside me. He was eating my baby asparagus. I don’t know how I can ever trust him again.
Remember, we learn most of life’s lessons through the mistakes we make. That is most definitely true in gardening – at least for me.
But like the T-shirt I found at the Iowa Arboretum says, “I play in the dirt, and call it gardening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.