The smell of tomatoes simmering on the stove is the most comforting, homey smell I can imagine. It is a relaxing, calming aroma that wafts through the entire house and into my bones.
That smell is a reminder of the seasons just past — spring and summer — and a promise of fresh, homemade reminders of summer for the winter ahead.
I know we can’t eat enough spaghetti, chili or goulash to use all the jars that I put up, but I can them anyway, just to breathe in the simmering tomatoes with onions, peppers, carrots, celery, parsley, garlic, oregano, basil, thyme, rosemary and chives.
All ingredients are from my garden. I can’t describe my sense of accomplishment, but I can breathe it in as the pot simmers overnight on the smallest burner of my stove.
Canning is an activity best performed on the hottest possible day. It increases the appreciation of the task, I think. But on a cool September day, I still have a fine time canning.
The new canning lids don’t provide the definitive “PLINK” that the old ones did as the jars come out of the boiling water bath and seal, but even that muted sound is still music to my ears.
***
So before we wax poetic and ignore tasks that need to happen in the garden, let’s get serious. The topic at hand is Japanese beetles.
If you see one in your garden, on your favorite flower, or anywhere in your realm, kill it. If you see two, kill them both. And keep up with your ruthless killing of these amazingly destructive pests all autumn long.
Until this past summer, I had not heard of Japanese beetles, though they have been in the United States since 1916. They came from Japan, of course, where they are not considered a pest. They were first noticed in Minnesota in 1968. They’ve been mostly confined to the Twin Cities metro area and southeast parts of the state.
Now, they have fanned out across the state. The Department of Agriculture trapped more than a million beetles in one year.
Most of us have seen the bugs in our gardens, and recognize the “good” ones from the “bad.” Most likely, when you first see a Japanese beetle, you will say to yourself, “What the heck is that?”
Japanese beetles are up to half an inch long with a metallic green head and brown wing covers. You will most likely see it perched atop the damage it has done to your plants.
These beetles eat between the veins of a leaf, giving the leaf a lace-like appearance. Others describe it as skeletonizing the leaf.
If it alights on a mature, healthy plant, the devastation may be only cosmetic, and the plant will recover next year. If they descend on a young or unhealthy plant, it will become stunted and/or dead.
Some of the more common plants on which you will find them include soybeans, hollyhocks, roses, basil, raspberries, grapes, and apple, crab apple, cherry, birch and elm trees. In fact, more than 300 Minnesota plants are susceptible to this destruction.
Don’t sit back hoping the first killing frost also will kill these beetles. Their larvae dive under ground for the winter where they feed on the roots of turf grass, killing it. The grass then turns brown and lifts up from the soil like loose carpet.
So the question then, is how to control this pest. The answer is to start early.
Like I said previously, if you see one, kill it, etc. If plants become damaged, they are more likely to attract more Japanese beetles. En masse they are nearly impossible to control, according to the University of Minnesota.
The most effective method to control them is to hand pick them from your plants. If you are squeamish, you can knock them into a bucket of soapy water to kill them.
If you prefer spraying them with something, Neem oil is effective for several days but repeat applications are necessary. Neem oil helps deter Japanese beetles but is less effective when large numbers are present. A plus is that this product is low risk to bees and other beneficial insects.
So while your tomatoes are simmering on your stovetop, take a break and go check for Japanese beetles. If you don’t find any, lucky you.
But be prepared. They are on their way!
