Beneath the pale blue of winter skies, something of a miracle has happened in our house. OK, it may not be a miracle, but it sure did surprise me and lifted my spirits in these trying days of elections and The Virus of 2020.
Forty-three years ago, before Larry and I were married, he gave me a couple of plants as a Christmas gift. Two of them are still alive, which in itself is surprising. (Houseplants in my house have to really want to live because they are pretty much on their own except for a bit of water whenever I remember.)
But what should my wondering eyes behold? The snake plant, also called a Mother In Law’s Tongue, blossomed!
Never before has that happened. There are several stalks of blossoms, in fact.
They start out as anomalies – they look like they are dripping dew from small tight buds. In honesty, I wondered if the plant was sick when Larry first pointed them out to me. Maybe it had a growth of some kind, I thought.
But thanks to Google, I learned that they are, indeed, flowers.
They are slow to open all the way into a small, soft, feathery flowers. That was perfect for me.
They came as I unplugged the space heater in my greenhouse and harvested the remaining tomatoes, eggplants and peppers from the plants still in there.
The unplugging was a bittersweet act, but I was ready to hang up the towel on 2020. It was a good growing season, and I was ready for it to end.
With a half a paper bag of green tomatoes enclosed with a banana to help them ripen, I have no idea what to do with them, should they actually ripen. I have jars and jars of tomatoes in the basement that I canned and plenty of tomatoes already in the freezer.
Although, I did find a very good recipe for tomato-vegetable juice I could make more of. It’s tomatoes, onions, celery, red pepper, parsley and oregano. I added garlic because, well, I added garlic. It also calls for salt and pepper to taste, and a tablespoon of lemon juice. A small teaspoon of honey is also a good addition, to help take the edge off the acidity of the tomatoes.
Should the tomatoes ripen, the oregano, parsley, red pepper and celery in the garden are dead, but I assume store-bought will work just as well.
Just simmer it all together, run it through a mill, chill and enjoy.
--
With all the jokes being made about baking sourdough bread during the pandemic, I’ve been reluctant to tell anyone about my sourdough bread adventures.
But I want to brag just a little. I’ve been making sourdough bread for decades, always boosting it with some commercial yeast. This fall I took the time to actually follow directions on how to make a strong starter without fast-rising yeast, and it was worth it!
Bread sticks, loaves, ciabatta – all turned out delicious. My sourdough has never been better.
--
As I dream about my garden in 2021, I’ve been keeping my hands busy weaving. Scarves, mug rugs, mats and rugs, and key fobs. Now I just need this virus to recede so I am not afraid to take them places to sell them. The pile is getting taller …
--
I just went to take another peek at my snake plant. I sure do hope I don’t have to wait another 43 years to see it flower again!
