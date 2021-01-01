In these throes of winter, my imagination runs wild. I have so many ideas!
Last fall I managed to stand upright the panels of fence surrounding my former garden. I bought a brush cutter to take down the weeds I had allowed to grow unbridled that destroyed my weed whipper that tried to cut them down.
The weeds I allowed to grow in my garden seemed bionic. And because I didn’t cut them, they went to seed. So I had to be creative, and I think I succeeded.
I think before telling this story I should tell you I have always wanted to be thought of as eccentric. I realized at a young age, however, that to be eccentric, one needs a lot of money. Without wealth, one is merely crazy. I do not have a lot of wealth, but I still think I lean toward eccentric rather than crazy in some ways.
One day I stood at the edge of the garden, surveyed the weed seeds on the ground and had a brilliant idea.
They needed to be removed and not tilled into the soil to give me pain and agony next season.
I ran an extension cord to the garden, plugged in my shop vac, and proceeded to eliminate most of the anguish I could face in the spring, meaning the seeds. I vacuumed them up.
Until the day I die, I will believe this was an ingenious, brilliant solution. At the same time, I hope no one saw me in the garden with a shop vac. I waited to go out until after the morning commuters on their way to work had passed by, so I’m pretty sure I’m safe … except, of course, I just confessed to my madness here in print.
--
I hope to still be inundated with seed catalogs, but it seems most seed companies are going to online services instead of print services.
I spend a lot of time in front of a screen, but I need a paper catalog to devour! With a paper catalog, I dog ear the pages with varieties I want to come back to when I get to the point of comparison. Can’t do that with a website.
I guess it’s partly my fault. When I get a catalog and decide what I’ll order, I still go online to place the order. It seems a safer way to ensure I get what I want. When someone has had to transcribe my order from a sheet of paper to a computer, I have gotten long skinny Japanese variety eggplants that I am allergic to rather than the Black Beauty eggplants I want to grow and that I can actually eat because my throat doesn’t swell. It’s kind of a big deal.
--
We ate the last of my greenhouse tomatoes in the middle of December. So, of course, I’m thinking about new varieties to try in 2021.
I received an email from my friends at the Klee Lab at the University of Florida. Dr. Harry Klee and his troupe are offering a program they call the Citizen Science Initiative, providing new varieties of tomatoes they are developing to compare to a favorite hybrid, Better Boy. For a donation, they will provide a couple of new hybrids plus a package of Better Boy seeds for comparison.
For a somewhat lesser donation, they’ll send some of their improved Garden Gem, Garden Treasure and W hybrid tomato seeds, offering improved resistance to late-season blight.
All are open pollinated, so saving seeds is possible.
If you are interested in following the search for a better-tasting tomato, you should definitely visit the Klee Lab Website at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
