The Minnesota State Fair can’t signal the onset of autumn and the start of school this year. The fair didn’t happen.
These kinds of time markers are important as we become creatures of daily routines and seasonal cues to get on to the next thing in life.
While fair organizers tried to resurrect that carnival feeling with a food drive-through event with dozens of vendors, waiting in long lines of idling automobiles doesn’t beat walking around the fair, the stimulus of neon lights, the energy of a rock band at the beer garden and the smell of all things fried.
The markers always bring a flood of memories. The State Fair reminds me of getting into the beer garden without an ID when I was 16 and getting cold Grain Belts with your friends. French fries and Pronto Pups.
Who can forget the first time rides on the Sky Ride, the Space Needle, the Giant Slide, the Matterhorn and — the crème de la crème of rides — the double Ferris wheel. Then there were the “freak shows” that my best friend’s father brought us to when we were 10 or 12.
We saw the ape lady, the horned man and the 600-pound boy. Sad then. Not acceptable, and rightly so, now.
But the biggest thrill came at the motorcycle show where men in their leather Harley jackets rode motorcycles sideways in a silo-like wood structure. You could get within inches of their wheels and their roaring engines were deafening. Loud used to be cool.
We used to sneak into the fair. One year my brother got a bolt cutter and cut the chain link fence in a distant corner of the fairgrounds. He got away into the crowd right before the mounted police got to him. We used to walk behind cars driving in like we were with them. Sleight of hand, swift of foot.
……………………………………………………………………………………..
The pandemic has disrupted a lot of our natural markers and signals that keep us moving through the seasons.
As Minnesota State students descend on Mankato, even their numbers around town are likely to show a level that doesn’t seem normal. While we would never underestimate the willingness and ability of students to frequent downtown watering holes, some may be starting out with distance learning away from their Mankato abodes.
The bars will be less crowded.
Of course, we know the MSU symbol of the “burning flame of knowledge” will shine bright through their beer glasses as they thirst for wisdom and insights into the next stop of the barhop.
The students create an energy level throughout Mankato that turns into a discernible buzz whether downtown or on campus. This year, they may start out being blamed for spreading the novel coronavirus. And no, that’s not a course in literature.
But the muted student arrival will likely foreshadow all things party, like the so-called and infamous Blue Earth Blackout, a legendary spring party that was once given a permit by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department until they realized the nature of the bussed-in event in an empty farm field not far outside Mankato city limits.
While the Sturgis motorcycle rally was allowed to go on, the Blue Earth Blackout will not likely qualify for the required social distancing of 250 people in one place.
………………………………….
The sights and sounds of Friday night lights also will go dark and silent this fall.
The Minnesota State High School League moved the pandemic-related “high risk” sports of volleyball and football to spring, with hope by then we will have a vaccine or at least a better grip on the situation.
The move was a necessary precaution in these deadly COVID times, but still a blow to the feeling that comes from watching local kids throw long bombs into the dark of the crisp, cool fall evenings.
Football is just not going to be the same in March. Fans will likely have to trade their fall sweaters and blankets for winter overcoats, mittens and boots to watch the East-West football matchup. Think of soggy, muddy fields that will likely take a real beating from an off-season use.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Farmers remain a constant in our need for autumn time markers. No matter what might happen during a global pandemic, corn and soybeans rise in the autumn sky. They’re expecting a bumper crop this year with flat-tire prices.
The corn continues to tassel and the soybeans continue to set pods no matter what bat transferred the virus to what exotic anteater halfway across the world. This year crops were way ahead of schedule with the warm spring, timely rains, and hot and humid July and August.
Crops will be harvested. The world will be fed. It’s good to know.
Joe Spear is editor of Mankato Magazine. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
