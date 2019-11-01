Next year should be better
Our endless summer faded into the darkness of winter quickly this fall. We went from 80 degrees to frost almost overnight.
So it’s time to celebrate the end of the growing season in style.
There are always new things I need, even if it’s only new potting soil. This is the perfect time of year to purchase these items as it’s all on clearance. I stocked up on cord for my weed whipper already.
My grape vines are tall enough now to need a trellis, so I got that on clearance, too.
Since I have been growing most of my garden in bags, I’ve really been going through the potting soil, especially because I had blight in them this summer. I buy it online, and this time of year I wait for the 10% off and free shipping deals. I can’t imagine what shipping would cost for bags of potting soil.
I learned this summer I did not do a good enough job of watering my plants in bags. I think they were weakened from lack of water and more susceptible to the blight when it came along. I don’t know anything about the immune system of plants; that is just what I think. Also, because I grow mostly heirloom tomatoes, there is not a lot of disease resistance bred into them.
I think I also need to feed them more than I did last summer. By feeding I mean fertilizing. Their universe is only as big as the bag, so they need different care than they would in the ground.
If you are thinking of raised-bed gardening, pay attention to what I’m writing here. I have a friend who said that if she had let a soaker hose run non-stop in her raised beds, it probably would not have been wet enough.
Even if it was financially possible to run a hose from the well all the time, the pump would burn out, and all that water would leach out nutrients from the soil.
Rain barrels are still legal in Minnesota, so I capture rainwater from the roofs that are steel, not asphalt, and water all my plants. Rainwater is better for plants than ground water, too.
I’m still a great proponent of my growing bags for my veggies. After this summer, though, I have great respect for what needs doing to make it successful.
I haven’t decided what to do with my garden next year. I was so busy not watering my bags this past summer that I almost completely ignored it, and the weeds went wild. Even with my fence, a varmint of some sort got in and ate down most of my beans. That put the kibosh on the agreement I have with a former co-worker who trades me morel mushrooms in the spring for green beans in the summer.
The green beans I got were interesting, though. All the seeds came from the same packet, but some were nice and round and looked like the beans I thought I bought and planted, but some were the flat Italian bean. I don’t recall thinking the seeds looked different from each other last spring, but the beans were definitely different from each other. All told, I thought it was something of a bonus, and I was just happy to have any green beans at all.
I just wish I had grown enough green beans to share, because I sure do hope for mushrooms next spring that I don’t have to forage and fight off wood ticks for.
I’ll gladly fight mosquitoes and gnats next summer as I pick green beans. I’d better write that down, so I don’t forget I said this!
