The January thaw this year melted the snow thick and murky, turning the landscape a bit blurry like the impeachment trial.
The senators were frozen in time, not allowed to talk on their cellphones, pass notes or tweet. They could only drink water and milk, the latter a likely concession to the senators from Wisconsin and California and the dairy farmers who've been filing bankruptcy in record numbers. The senators had to sit and listen, listen to the snowmelt, which is akin to watching the grass grow.
There's a lot more to like about spring and transitions than the cold hard politics of an impeachment trial.
March marks a month of transitions in this part of the Northern Hemisphere. Merriam Webster defines transition as "a. passage from one state, stage, subject, or place to another; b: a movement, development, or evolution from one form, stage, or style to another.”
And transitions can be helpful in writing, but some don't know that.
You drive through puddles on Riverfront Drive down by the 24-hour Subway and the car wash and you splash a little, but not as much as last year when the water was running down the hillside in a mysterious way that drew myriad questions to the Ask Us Guy at the local newspaper, who called the grumpy city manager who vowed to “look into it” as he always does.
Another transition, rough as it was.
And the city investigated and guys in fluorescent lime safety vests dug it up for a few days, and maybe it took longer than necessary because the city manager was still a little mad.
And so they got the gravel and the water and the giant tile line and somehow after they were done and their business was buried, the water ran less on to Riverfront Drive, and motorists were happy but still a little mad it took so long, and yet they moved on.
And to the relief of Ask Us Guy, this controversy would not likely be revisited again soon. They transitioned out of it.
■■■■
Transition to spring is gathering steam in Mankato. The average January high temperature was 26, above the average of 21.
I was recently at a convention where 300 journalists were learning to be Ask Us Guy a thousand times over. They were from small towns called Benson, Proctor and Pelican Rapids. And they cover St. Louis County where there is a lake named Loka, the Finnish word for dirt.
They're from Baudette, Belle Plaine and Cloquet where dedicated storytellers started a newspaper called the Pine Knot News, named after an earlier paper.
There’s usually more than one version of the news, so they transitioned to the Pine Knot News and challenged the Cloquet Pine Journal, but they're not there yet. The Pine Know News needs a couple of hundred more readers to be profitable.
And there are places that have great names for their newspapers like the Mountain Lake Observer Advocate that has apparently transitioned to observation AND advocacy some years ago, and the folks in the town don’t seem to mind it.
And the Ely Timberjay and the Red Wing Republican Eagle give tribute to nature and the birds as they should. The Verndale Sun and the Voyageur Press and the Tracy Area Headlight Herald stake out new ground. The Alexandria Echo Press wins best newspaper often but tries not to sound the same every year.
And the journalists attend seminars on the ABCs of writing a good newspaper ledes and interviewing victims of cancer, and arguing with sheriffs over public information that the sheriffs want to keep private. And they get tips on how to call lawyers and summon democracy.
So these people, 300 or more, tell stories, in towns across the state of another March transition tradition.
■■■■
There is nothing more transitional in a young person’s life than senior year on the hockey team, where the season starts out with dreams to go to the state high school hockey tournament in the state of hockey, in the state of glory.
And usually, because not everyone makes state, we are advised, there is some disappointment. It’s a transition from dreams to disappointment.
And March helps with that because as the final tournament games finish, the snow melts and cities from St. Peter to St. Paul hold St. Patrick’s Day parades and the bars, in a celebration and homage to immigrants who both influenced our religion and culture, offer green beer.
And they serve the high school seniors with a wink.
■■■■
Daylight and darkness transition in March with many watching the newspaper for how many more minutes of daylight will come on Friday and Saturday. Three minutes a day is a big deal.
And the night editors come on at newspapers all over the state and they shepherd the freedom and democracy and crying and sadness and hope and love and war onto the broadsheet pages and send those pages to people who get ink on their work uniforms and scale behemoth printing presses and turn small knobs to adjust the magenta.
They too are in a transition to the grimy world of digital news where Facebook offers credibility to liars. These newspaper workers may be leaving, someday, the glorious black and white and blue of a newspaper hard copy, Goss-press world.
And we'll be the worse for it.
Meanwhile that hard copy is hard on the politicians as they wait and melt in the impeachment trial, hoping for a liberating tweet from the commander-in-chief, hoping it will transition them from this court of keeping your head down and eyes averted.
And others in the room hope for another transition, a thawing of hate and hard talk and mean-spiritedness come November.
Joe Spear is the editor of Mankato Magazine. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.